Advance Booking: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes sells 12000 tickets In top chains for day 1 in India

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball and starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan closed its advances in India by selling around 12000 tickets in national chains. The advance bookings are slightly lower than what was expected out of it, especially since it is a film of a very renowned IP, ie Planet Of The Apes. Hollywood franchise films are generally about the starts than the trend, and thus the low opening that the movie is likely to take, is a cause of concern.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Has Sold 12000 Tickets In National Chains For The Opening Day In India

Based on the advance bookings, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes looks to be taking a start of around Rs 2.5 crores nett. If the public reports are in favour of the film, it can go on to have a double digit weekend. The film is releasing alongside Srikanth but that isn't really an issue since both movies cater to very different audiences and there is enough exhibition to accomodate all the films.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Is Likely To Open Lower Than Other Planet Of The Apes Films In Domestic Market

The advance bookings of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes are low in the domestic market as well. Trade expects the film's opening weekend to fall short of the previous three Planet Of The Apes films. Made on a budget of over 160 million dollars, the movie will have to gross over 400 million dollars to breakeven theatrically. The greatest cushion that Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has, is that Planet Of The Apes films generate good non-theatrical revenue from home-media, satellite rights, digital rights and also merchandising.

Advertisement

Watch the Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer

About Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

The story of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes continues years after Caesar's death. The apes have split into numerous clans. Noa (Owen Teague) is part of the Eagle Clan. Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) is the leader of a rogue clan, who twists Caesar's teachings. Caesar was never against humans but Proximus Caesar asks all the apes to never trust humans, and Noa happens to overhear it.

In a series of events, Proximus Caesar burns down Noa's village and takes a number of apes from the Eagle Clan along with him. Noa, after gaining consciousness, sets out to search for other apes from his clan. He meets Raka, who introduces him to the actual teachings of Caesar. He also tells Noa that Caesar was actually brought up by a human. While Noa is not entirely convinced, an incident changes his views about the humans, for the better. Noa, along with Raka and a human, Mae (Freya Allan), goes about finding Proximus' clan.

The story that follows, shows how Noa re-establishes the Eagle Clan. Also, we know more about the truths and agendas of humans.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes In Theatres

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the movie now.

