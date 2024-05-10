What Does David Beckham Think About the Relationship Between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? He Shares

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken over the internet since they started dating last summer. They instantly became fans' favorite couple with their public display of support and affection for each other on various occasions. Since getting together, Swift has started to attend Kelce’s NFL games, and the Cheifs’ tight end has been seen vibing to the TTPD singer at her concerts.

The celebrity couple enjoyed leisure time after the Super Bowl game, visiting places and attending events together. Their last outing was in Las Vegas, where they auctioned Eras Tour’s tickets at a charity event hosted by Patrick Mahomes. With great partners comes even greater fame; Kelce doesn’t like to speak much about the changes Taylor Swift has brought into his life. But, Inter Miami FC’s owner David Beckham shared his opinion on the famous relationship.

Beckham Speaks Up On Kelce and Swift

David Beckham appeared on the Wednesday episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. He talked about the Roast of Tom Brady and revealed that after finishing the show, he asked Brady if the NFL legend was okay.

Jimmy Kimmel questioned Beckham whether he advises Travis Kelce on how to handle everything that's coming the TE's way. The Manchester United star quipped that he doesn't have to do that, as Kelce can handle it pretty well. Beckham also backed Swift, saying that she can definitely handle it.

Rise in Kelce’s Fame

While reacting to The Tortured Poets Department album’s songs, Kelce has often admitted that he might have become much more popular. The 3-time Super Bowl winner has been nothing but a gentleman for Swift and has made her do things she might have never done.

Swifties believe that Kelce himself is the biggest Swiftie. The 14-time Grammy Winner has a huge fan base, and since they support the couple, Kelce has certainly become more popular than ever. However, Kelce’s role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship this year is a major factor in his popularity, too.

