WATCH: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana asks Chiranjeevi ‘what is common between her and Klin Kaara’; Padma Vibhushan awardee replies

Just a few hours before Megastar Chiranjeevi was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela shared a BTS video from a photoshoot featuring the actor.

Upasana took to her Instagram to post a video on her story featuring Chiranjeevi, who appeared to be posing for a photo shoot before his Padma Vibhushan award. Although not present in the frame, Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha Garu, and son, Ram Charan, were also present to express their pride.

However, what caught our attention was Upasana’s interesting question to Megastar. Upasana asked, “What is common between her and daughter Klin Kaara.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi honored with the Padma Vibhushan award

Today, on May 9, Chiranjeevi received the Padma Vibhushan award from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi amidst the presence of several notable figures, including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah.

The Government of India announced the list of Padma award winners on January 25 in which Chiranjeevi’s name was mentioned in the glorious list of the Padma Vibhushan 2024 awardees, which also included Bindeshawar Pathak, Vyjayanthimala, Padma Subrahmanyam, and M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The actor bagged the Padma Vibhushan award for his contribution to Art, making him the second Telugu actor to obtain the award after legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The massive announcement was celebrated with great fervor across the Indian Film Industry, especially down South in the Telugu-speaking states of AP (Andhra Pradesh) and Telangana. Several celebrities from Tollywood visited the star’s residence to congratulate him on this glorious achievement of receiving India’s second-highest civilian award.

Chiranjeevi on the work front

Chiranjeevi is currently filming for his upcoming film Vishwambhara starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. The film is being written and directed by K. Mallidi Vassishta of Bimbisara fame.

The film is touted to be a socio-fantasy drama with various galactic themes being explored. V. Vamsi Krishna and Pramod Uppalapati have bankrolled the project under the UV Creations banner.

Oscar award-winning music composer MM Keerawani has been tasked with composing the music for this epic fantasy film. With Chiranjeevi stepping into the fantasy zone again after his iconic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, fans are excited to see what’s in store now. Vishwambhara is expected to hit the big screens in early 2025.

