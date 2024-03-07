NOWADAYS is the latest boy group from CUBE Entertainment after almost 8 years. The company had kept the identities of the members hidden for a long time, which increased the anticipation among fans. However, the agency has officially revealed the names of the members, along with individual teaser images of each member.

CUBE Entertainment reveals NOWADAYS' members

On March 7, 2024, at midnight KST, CUBE Entertainment dropped pictures of each member of their newly launched boy group, NOWADAYS. Consisting of five members in total, the company has finally revealed the names and information of the band members. The line-up includes both new faces and artists that the fans have seen before. Moreover, a long-awaited video teaser has also been released where the members appear in an effortlessly dapper look.

The names of the members are Hyeonbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk, and Siyun. Hyeonbin, born in 2002, has been a trainee at CUBE for several months. Yeonwoo, born in 2003, has also trained under the company and will finally be making his debut. Jinhyuk and Siyun, both born in 2004, have made an appearance in the Pentagon’s Cold Killer. In the short video titled ‘U Know Us?’ each member was introduced, and they were seen flaunting their own style and making a magnetic entry into the K-pop scene.

More about NOWADAYS

Previously, a clip was released showcasing the meaning behind the name of their group. NOWADAYS was divided into three parts in the snippet: NOW, A, and DAYS, and different words were used as phrases to describe different types of days. Words like dreamy, youthful, different, and fine were added, which further explained the direction that the group would be going in. The concept of the group follows a storyline where they are both in touch with the past and future by creating a special moment in the present.

The debut date for the group has not been revealed yet, but it is expected that they will release new music in the upcoming months. CUBE Entertainment has started the new boy group after nearly 8 years since the launch of the Pentagon in 2016. The company is known for creating BTOB, which has been one of the biggest names in the third generation of K-pop bands.