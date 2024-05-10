Rajkummar Rao recalls being terrified after watching The Exorcism of Emily Rose and believing she was following him

Rajkummar Rao has done several memorable films in his career, two of which were horror-mystery Raagini MMS and horror-comedy Stree 2. While the films are still cherished by many, his performances have also created a special place in the hearts of the fans.

But do you know, while growing up, Rajkummar Rao himself used to get scared while watching Hindi horror TV shows like Zee Horror Show, Aahat, and Ssshhhh... Koi Hai? In fact, the actor was scared for several days after watching Hollywood horror classics like The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Paranormal Activity, and The Conjuring.

Rajkummar Rao on the impact of horror Hindi shows and Hollywood classics on him

During an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Rajkummar Rao got candid about how he used to get scared after watching Hindi horror serials like Zee Horror Show, Ssshhhh... Koi Hai, and Aahat. The actor recalled getting so frightened after watching these shows that he wouldn't visit the loo without his mother. He recalled requesting his mom to stand outside and talk to him while he was inside the restroom. "I should know that you are there," he said.

He also shared an incident of watching Exorcism of Emily Rose during the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) days while having no clue that it was a horror film. Rao said that he watched the movie in an almost empty theater, believing it was a Hollywood biographical film. He recalled feeling terrified and cheated while watching the film but decided to finish it anyway. However, the following week was horrible for him because he couldn't get Emily Rose out of his mind and believed she was following him. "Aapko lagta hai Emily Rose hai peeche" (You start thinking Emily Rose is standing behind you).

He recalled that Jaideep Ahlawat was his roommate during that time, and while he used to come late at night, Rao would go to sleep early. However, after watching the Hollywood film, he was so terrified that he would think Emily Rose was sitting on the cupboard. Rajkummar Rao shared that he gave himself two options: either to go out of the room and return with Jaideep or to face the fear. He decided to face the fear and said, "Of course koi nahi hota tha" (Of course, there was no one) while adding that he is glad he did that because if he ran, he would've done it in the future, too.

Rajkummar Rao's work front

Rajkummar is currently gearing up for the release of Srikanth, based on the life and struggles of visually challenged industrialist Srikant Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Jyotika and Alaya F in pivotal roles and is slated to release on May 10, 2024.

Soon after, he will be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The makers recently dropped fresh posters of the pair, thus raising excitement about the film. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma.

Rajkummar took to his Instagram handle to share the posters, captioning them, “Dreams & Love team up to give you an imperfectly perfect partnership! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

He will also be seen in the much-awaited horror comedy Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The Amar Kaushik directorial will be released on Aug 30, 2024.

