Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Wedding Anniversary: Did you know actor asked for his wife's hand from her parents when she was dating someone else?

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi make for one of the cutest couples in the film industry. They tied the knot in 2018 in a beautiful ceremony. Neha and Angad embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Mehr, later that year. Their son, Guriq, was born in 2021.

The couple is celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, May 10. On this special occasion, let’s revisit the time when Neha revealed that her now-husband asked for her hand from her parents when she was dating someone else.

When Neha Dhupia revealed how Angad Bedi asked for her hand in marriage while she was dating someone else

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay in 2018, Neha Dhupia disclosed that even during their friendship, Angad Bedi wasn’t subtle about his affection for her. She recalled that once she was filming in Punjab and informed him about a potential role for him. Neha stated that Angad didn't ask any questions and reached there right away, as he just wanted to spend time with her.

Neha continued, "After that shoot, he showed up at my parents' doorstep and asked for my hand in marriage. I had no idea about it! This was when I was dating someone else!"

Neha shared that Angad did not go down on one knee and propose when they ultimately decided to tie the knot. Neha said, “He told me I’d already wasted 4 years & declared ‘Chalo Dilli!’ to meet his parents. Then he said, ‘Before you change your mind, pick an outfit because we’re getting married in 2 days!’”

More about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s wedding

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018, in a private Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple’s close friends and family were present on their happy day at the Gurudwara, which was the venue for the wedding.

Neha and Angad shared dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities on Instagram. Neha wrote, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi.” Angad penned, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.”

