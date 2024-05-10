Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 Spoilers OUT: Itadori Yuji To Watch His Brother Perish

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 is finally upon us with more excitement amidst the battle’s strategic maneuvers. As Yuji and his allies face off against Sukuna's formidable powers, some sacrifices will be made as the battlefield becomes a crucible of determination and resilience. According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers online, Chapter 259 has a myriad of emotional and strategic developments as the battle between Yuji and Sukuna reaches a critical turning point, so fans are warned to keep their hearts prepared. Keep reading to find out more about the chapter’s spoilers.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259: Sukuna's Flames To Burn Down The Sorcerers; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers commence with a flashback depicting Yuji, Choso, and Kamo engaging in a conversation about combat techniques. Yuji, eager to learn Convergence, asks Choso to teach him. However, Choso says he is not confident in his teaching abilities and defers to Kamo, who offers a comprehensive explanation of Blood Manipulation and Convergence to Yuji.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 Gojo Vs Sukuna Battle Animated, Official Version Releasing Soon; All We Know So Far

Upon seeing this, Choso is disheartened by his inability to teach Yuji and expresses his dejection, prompting Yuji to reveal the identity of the second person he swapped with during Ui Ui's soul-swapping technique: Yuta Okkotsu. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers then shift to the present where Sukuna unveils his ultimate technique Kamino, a devastating ability capable of inflicting unparalleled destruction. The narrator explains the deadly effects of Kamino, which induces such incredible decompression and overpressure it results in the demise of any living beings trapped within its domain. This technique, previously used to vanquish Mahoraga with a single strike, epitomizes Sukuna's power.

Before Sukuna can unleash Kamino's fury upon Yuji, Choso sacrifices himself to erect a protective barrier and shields Yuji from the impending onslaught. As Choso succumbs to his injuries, he shares a heartbreaking exchange with Yuji in their imaginary soul world, expressing pride in Yuji's progress and emphasizing the bond they share as brothers. Once back in reality, Yuji bids a tearful farewell to Choso, acknowledging his profound impact on his life and thanking him for his unwavering support. However, as the devastation of Sukuna's domain intensifies, Yuji's will is shaken and he makes a desperate plea for assistance.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249: What is Yuta's Domain? All We Know So Far

Just as all seems lost, Aoi Todo arrives on the battlefield, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos. Flashbacks reveal Todo and Mei Mei's plan to rescue those trapped within Sukuna's domain using Boogie Woogie and Mei's crow. The uncertainties surrounding their safety were put aside as Todo remained determined to aid his allies, even at the risk of failure in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers.

As Yuji and Todo prepare to confront Sukuna, the narrator reflects on Sukuna's now weakened state following the expansion of his domain. This seemingly hints at a potential turning point in the battle. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers conclude with the news that there will be no break next week.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: What is the Culling Game Arc about? Manga Plot EXPLAINED