The TV show UnPrisoned is returning for a second season on Hulu, starting on July 17th. Unprisoned is a comedic drama series about a therapist named Paige, played by Kerry Washington, and her relationship with her dad after he gets out of prison.

The show will focus more on Paige's family and their struggles in this new season. They'll even bring in a "family radical healing coach" to help them.

What is the UnPrisoned Season 2 about?

The show follows Paige, who has a lot on her plate as a therapist, a social media influencer, and a single mom to her son Finn. When her dad, Edwin (played by Delroy Lindo), comes back home from prison, things get even more complicated.

The Official synopsis of the Unprisoned read, "The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige's therapy practice is in trouble, Finn's anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it's time to call in a professional–other than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a 'family radical healing coach,' who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds, and family secrets holding them back."

UnPrisoned Season 2 cast

Cast members of the Unprisoned season 1 are going to reprise their roles in season 2. The star cast includes Kerry Washington as Paige Alexander, Delroy Lindo as Edwin Alexander, Jordyn McIntosh as Little Paige, Marque Richardson as Mal, Brenda Strong as Nadine, Faly Rakotohavana as Finn, Jee Young Han as Esti Nelson, Edwin Lee Gibson as Fox.

UnPrisoned Season 1 recap

Season one of UnPrisoned concluded with Mal bailing Edwin out of jail, leading to a heartfelt conversation between them about how Edwin's past actions have affected Paige's life. Realizing the strain his presence puts on Paige, Edwin decides it's time to move out and start anew.

Creator McMillan explained in a 2023 interview with the Wrap explained that Edwin recognizes the imbalance in their roles, with Paige acting more like a parent than he does. He said, “[Edwin] knows that as long as the roles are reversed, where his daughter is more like the parent and he’s more like the child, it’s not going to work. I feel like he’s the one who is trying to make things right in the end by not living with her, at least for the time being.”

Who are the creators of UnPrisoned?

Executive-produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser, and Kerry Washington, along with Pilar Savone and Delroy Lindo, the series is a collaboration between Simpson Street production company and Delroy Lindo. Additionally, Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden are executive producers. UnPrisoned, produced by ABC Signature, airs on Hulu as part of the Onyx Collective.

Kerry Washington, who also acts in the show, is one of the executive producers. UnPrisoned was created by Tracy McMillan, who based it on her own life and relationship with her dad. Washington has also renewed her deal with ABC Signature for three more years.

The first season got a lot of praise from both critics and viewers, with high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, fans can look forward to the new season, which will have all eight episodes available for streaming on Hulu.

The new season of UnPrisoned will be available on Hulu from July 17th.

