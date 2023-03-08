EXCLUSIVE: Our Blooming Youth's Jeon So Nee says Park Hyung Sik ‘has a big heart’, expresses love for India

What happens when a girl, falsely accused of murdering her own family comes across the Crown Prince seeking a solution for a curse only she can get him out of? You get the perfect romance story for a sageuk filled with action, drama and a lot of interesting plot twists that will have you hooked to your screens. ‘Our Blooming Youth’ is one such production by Studio Dragon that has us hoodwinked by its gripping storyline.

Who is Jeon So Nee?

Born on March 20, 1991, Jeon So Nee is a rising star with her performances in ‘Encounter’ and ‘When My Love Blooms’ catching the eye of the audiences. Now taking on her first Korean historical role, she seems ready to take on challenges that stem from an interest in exploring the many sides of herself.

About Our Blooming Youth

In ‘Our Blooming Youth’, Jeon So Nee embodies Min Jae Yi, the daughter of a noble family running from false accusations against her and crossing paths with the only person who can save her, Crown Prince Lee Hwan, played by Park Hyung Sik. Being same-aged, behind-the-scenes clips have shown sparkling chemistry between the two, enhanced by Jeon So Nee’s hilarious attempts at trying to be serious. Nonetheless, she has carried on action scenes with grit and continues to wow the viewers with many emotional scenes.

The show has aired 10 episodes so far and having come halfway there still seems to be so much that needs to unfold, with anticipation for the story growing each week. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jeon So Nee spoke about her experience working for the K-drama as well as her plans for 2023.

Interview with Our Blooming Youth’s Jeon So Nee

Our Blooming Youth marks your first Saeguk. What did you find to be the most exciting and most challenging about starring in a historical drama?

'Our Blooming Youth' is my first historical drama. It is very interesting in the sense that the background setting and the daily life on set is impossible to experience in real life. The hanboks and the props were all very beautiful; it was wonderful and exciting to be within them. This, however, also was a difficulty because dressing up as old times made me rethink my words and behaviour before putting them into action. It took some time to adapt because it made me very cautious and careful of all of my expressions, but as I got used to it, the thought of this experience being one and only made all the scenes so exciting.

We're introduced to your Our Blooming Youth character Min Jae Yi as "the woman who will break the curse" and Park Hyung Sik's character Crown Prince Lee Hwan as "the man who will clear false accusations." What can you tease about the complicated chemistry and friendship/love story between Min Jae Yi and Lee Hwan?

To lift Lee Hwan’s curse, he needs something I know, and to clear my name, I need the prince’s authority. The realization that they need each other connects them, and this allowed them to rely on someone else for the first time. Meeting someone to share the burden that once was carried alone is such a warm feeling. Just like their relationship that gets closer through one thing, Park Hyung Sik and I got closer through the one fact that we had to rely on each other's acting as stepping stones to move on together. I admire the characters in how Prince Hwan seems courageous and reliable but is quite cute, and Jae Yi seems weak and fragile but is quite powerful.

Both you and Park Hyung Sik are from the '91 line. What do you think is the most charming quality about your Our Blooming Youth co-star?

His greatest feature is that he is open to accepting others. He has a big heart. He also has plenty of patience and strong concentration, and working with him gives me the courage and motivation to give better and more sincere performances.

Min Jae Yi has been framed for murdering her family in Our Blooming Youth while calling off her arranged marriage, and now has to fight for the truth to be uncovered. How was it to tackle such a complex, strong character, who doesn't just have to prove her innocence, but also grieve such a personal loss?

Jae Yi falls into great despair at the beginning of the story. And of course, starting the show like this made it difficult for me physically and mentally. However, as I played the role of her not giving up and constantly trying, I gained the will to continue to challenge myself without giving up. It was my first physical action scene, but I had done the best I can, and I remember it as a proud accomplishment.

From all the footage that has come out so far, a tense encounter sees your character Min Jae Yi bloodied and fighting with a sword in hand. How exhilarating was it to shoot the intense action scenes in Our Blooming Youth?

There were numerous sword-fighting scenes. I tend to put my mind ahead of my body, so it was difficult for me to perform it without rushing. For no one to get hurt, it is important to coordinate every movement with the other actors, so no matter how many times we did it, it was a difficult challenge. However, this made the scenes more thrilling and fascinating. I remember that I had to roll around the dirt, run through mountains, and fight with swords on the first day of shooting. Nevertheless, without even the time to think about how tiring it was, the entire day went by. It was difficult yet joyful working with the action teachers, fellow actors, horses, and even the weather.

From Encounter to When My Love Blooms and now with the excitement surrounding Our Blooming Youth, you have many fans in India for your impressive performances. Is there a message you'd like to send to your Indian fans?

I am just amused and joyful by the fact that India even is watching me and my performance. I am truly honoured and grateful for India’s interest in the show. I promise to show you amazing performances through 'Our Blooming Youth' so I hope you stand by. I am so excited to start 2023 with this show!

Professionally, how do you envision your 2023 will look like, now that Our Blooming Youth is so close to its release date?

Releasing the drama and the movie was the starting mark of this year, making it a more joyful and powerful start. Since it is off to a strong start, I wish to stay energetic and cheerful throughout, till the end. I also hope to work nonstop!

