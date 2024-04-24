Park Hae Soo joins Kim Go Eun and Jeon Do Yeon's thriller The Price of Confession in prosecutor role; Reports

Park Hae Soo will be leading the upcoming drama The Price of Confession along with Kim Go Eun and Jeon Do Yeon according to recent reports by a South Korean media outlet. The actor will be taking on the role of a prosecutor. Park Hae Soo is a popular actor known for his roles in dramas like Squid Game, Prison Playbook and more.

Park Hae Soo to join The Price of Confession

On April 24, reports suggested that actor Park Hae Soo will be taking on the lead role in the thriller drama The Price of Confession. The actor will appear as Baek Dong Hoon who is the most powerful prosecutor in the Northern District Prosecutors' Office. He is born with intelligence and judgment, but he is also a person who understands cases. He risks his beliefs and the honor of his organization to uncover the secrets of Ahn Yoon Soo and Mo Eun. Jeon Do Yeon will play Ahn Yoon Soo, who lost her husband, and Kim Go Eun will take on the role of Mo Eun who is an unidentified psychopath.

