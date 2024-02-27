The Price of Confession: Things to know about upcoming thriller drama turned down by Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee

Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee decided to pull themselves out of the upcoming thriller drama The Price of Confession. The report was received in early 2023. Since then the drama has been undergoing renewed updates regarding casting and production. Why the iconic K-drama actresses turned down the offer to star in The Price of Confession? Which stars will replace them? Read on to know all the details.

Why Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee turned down the offer to star in The Price of Confession

On May 17, 2023, a Korean media outlet reported that The Glory star Song Hye Kyo and My Name fame Han So Hee pulled themselves out from The Price of Confession. Earlier, they were reviewing the offer, but after long discussions due to conflicting schedules, the duo decided to turn down their respective roles.

Song Hye Kyo’s agency UAA briefly responded, “ We are checking all the reports, it’s difficult to come up with a precise answer at the moment.”

Han So Hee’s agency also stated the same, “We are currently in the process of checking related information about Han So Hee’s withdrawal from The Price of Confession. We will come back with a detailed explanation soon.”

Following the actresses’ withdrawal from the project, a source from the production company handling the casting of the drama came forward with a statement, “The Price of Confession is a large-production drama, so we were in the process of going through various opinions regarding the casting. We will take some time to prepare everything and update you soon with an organized plan.”

Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee are both renowned for playing badass characters in female-centric dramas, hence the news of them starting together sent the K-drama fandom through shockwave. However, fans were highly disappointed to learn that they have since turned down the offer.

While there were many speculations about the reason for their withdrawal, the K-drama actresses confirmed it wasn’t due to any change in their relationship. The iconic duo shares a respected and affectionate relationship, and continued to maintain it despite the update of The Price of Confession.

Kim Go Eun and Jeon Do Yeon as the new cast of The Price of Confession

Following their withdrawal, speculations emerged about Exhuma star Kim Ga Eun and Crash Course in Romance actor Jeon Do Yeon potentially taking on the respective roles. According to their agency, the actresses were positively considering starring in The Price of Confession. Later in February 2024, Kim Ga Eun and Jeon Do Yeon confirmed their appearance in the drama. Curiosity runs high to witness a new pair in the mystery thriller drama.

Conflicts around directioial of The Price of Confession

Earlier in 2023, Director Lee Eung Bok, who is known for delivering hit dramas like Sweet Home, Mr Sunshine, and Jirisan, turned down the offer to direct The Price of Confession, due to overlapping schedules. In May 2023 in an updated report, it was stated that director Shim Na Yeon, who was offered the project following Lee Eung Bok, also declined to helm the upcoming drama. Since then, Director Lee Jung Hyo, who is known for Crash Landing on You, and Doona! has taken on the leadership responsibility.

About the plot of The Price of Confession

The narrative of this mystery drama unveils a thrilling saga surrounding two women named An Yoon Soo and Mo Eun. An Yoon Soo is an art teacher who leads an ordinary life, while Mo Eun seems to be disliked by many for her antisocial tendencies. She is shrouded by many mysteries. The lives of these two women take a swift turn as they get involved in a grisly murder case.

The anticipated drama The Price of Confessions has gone through many changes since last year and the release date hasn’t also been announced yet. However, excitement surrounds the upcoming thriller K-drama to witness Kim Ga Eun and Jeon Da Yeon in new characters.

