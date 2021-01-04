Park Hyung Sik officially discharged from military; Wooga Squad member flooded with film and drama offers

After Lee Jong Suk, K-drama actor Park Hyung Sik has been discharged from the military. The actor, who was seen in shows like The Heirs, Hwarang and Strong Girl Bong‑soon, is working towards picking his comeback project.

It is safe to say that 2021 is off on a great start for K-drama lovers. First, fans learned about Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's relationship. It was followed by the news of Lee Jong Suk's discharged from the military and now, fans are celebrating the return of Park Hyung Sik. The actor was discharged from the military on January 4. He began his military duty back in June 2019. He was enlisted as a military police officer in the Capital Defense Command.

The Heirs alum has been serving in the Special Duty Team since then. Park Hyung Sik has been on his final vacation since the end of November. Soompi reports that the actor was discharged without returning to the base owing to the COVID-19 protocol. Following his discharge, his agency UAA released a few photos of the actor teasing his comeback. It has also been revealed that Park Hyung Sik has begun receiving offers for roles in dramas and movies. The actor is working towards selecting his first project following his training.

While fans are eager to see the actor on the screen, they are also hoping to see him reunite with fellow Wooga Squad members. For the unversed, the actor is friends with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy and BTS member V. Together, the group is called the Wooga Squad. In 2019, four members of the group were seen celebrating Christmas together. In August 2019, the actor left fans in splits when he inserted a cutout of himself in a vacation photo featuring the other members.

Here's hoping we witness a Wooga Squad reunion soon! Until then, welcome back Park Hyung Sik!

Credits :Soompi

