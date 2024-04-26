WATCH: Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan make for stylish brother-sister duo as they jet off from Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are some of the most popular celebrities in the film industry. They often make headlines for updates related to their work, personal lives, and social media activity.

Recently, the siblings were spotted at the Mumbai airport, jetting off to an undisclosed destination. Aryan and Suhana made for a stylish duo in their chic ensembles.

Shah Rukh Khan’s children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan depart from Mumbai airport

In the early hours of this morning, April 26, the paparazzi captured Suhana Khan looking stunning as she made her way inside the building of Mumbai airport. Suhana was seen wearing a white crop top and a short jacket, paired with matching joggers. She kept her hair open and wore a chic cap. The actress carried a black handbag with her passport and boarding pass in her hand.

Her brother Aryan Khan followed her, sporting a casual yet dashing look in a jacket with gray jeans. The duo waited at the entrance for checking before proceeding inside to depart.

Watch the full video here!

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan’s professional front

Suhana Khan made her acting debut last year, in 2023, in the teen musical comedy film The Archies. Joining her in the cast of this Zoya Akhtar directorial were Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. Suhana essayed the role of Veronica Lodge in this Indian adaptation of the popular comics.

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Suhana’s next project is an action thriller titled King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Suhana is teaming up with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, for this movie. According to sources, the filming begins in May. Suhana has also undergone stunt training for the same.

Recently, Pinkvilla brought another update about the project, sharing that Shah Rukh will have a “very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey in King.”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is gearing up to make his directorial debut with the web series Stardom. Giving a closer glimpse into the film industry, the show will contain six episodes.

