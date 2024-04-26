Arti Singh is now married to her beau, Dipak Chauhan. On April 25, the duo tied the knot with each other, beginning a new chapter in their lives. Several actors, including Govinda and prominent television personalities, marked their presence on the happy occasion. Meanwhile, Arti Singh radiated ultimate charm as she posed for the shutterbugs.

When asked to pose solo for the pictures, newlywed Arti Singh landed a cheeky response, leaving us to smile a bit more. Here's what she said!

Arti Singh's unexpected yet lovely remark

It was a star-studded event, as Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding ceremony was graced by numerous stars. The evening also saw the bride standing happily before the shutterbugs to pose, and Dipak was about to join her for the pictures. However, after the paparazzi requested the Bigg Boss 13 fame to pose for solo pictures, she had an interesting comment to make.

Delighted with her wedding with her boyfriend, Arti overwhelmingly responded, "Abhi no solo (Now no solo), only double." The next moment, Dipak joined the actress and candidly shared the frame with her. The two shined in their respective outfits, thereby complementing each other. Their eyes reflected happiness, and their faces radiated endless charm.

Have a look at the video:

For her big day, Arti Singh opted for a red, heavily embellished lehenga with intricate embroidery and stone-studded designs. The beautiful detailing all over her ensemble exuded regal vibes, and she left everyone enchanted by the traditional bold red look.

Speaking of her jewelry, the Bigg Boss 13-fame wore typical bridal accessories, redefining elegance. Be it her red choora that she did not miss flaunting or the golden kaleere that added glitz to her bridal look, everything went perfectly with Arti's outfit.

On the other hand, Dipak Chauhan looked dapper in a traditional cream-colored sherwani featuring intricate designs all over it. He also wore headgear to complete his wedding look.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's pre-wedding festivities

Like every typical big-fat Indian wedding, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan made sure to have their wedding festivities rooted in tradition and culture. Kashmera Shah hosted a memorable bridal shower for Arti and invited the latter's close friends and family members. The Waaris actress dazzled in a blue shimmery short dress and danced her heart out at her bridal shower.

The bridal shower was followed by Arti and Dipak's haldi ceremony. The traditional occasion was attended by her family and friends. For her haldi day, the actress opted for a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt. She also wore flower kaleeras and kundan earrings to elevate her traditional look. Arti posted her solo pictures on her Instagram handle, and she can be seen being the happiest as she twirled. She captioned the post, "Sabse Khoobsurat Rang, Haldi Ka Rang, Mere Pyar Ka Rang (the most beautiful color, Haldi's color, my love's color) (red heart emojis). I couldn’t be happier as dreams turn into reality."

Look at the photos here:

The joyous celebrations continued with a mesmerizing Mehndi ceremony, during which Arti chose to wear a purple sharara set and went for a beachside celebration. The aesthetic decor and the limitless sky under which the actress posed elegantly grabbed our attention.

However, what stole the limelight was the sangeet night that acted as a mini-reunion for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Mahira Sharma graced Arti's sangeet ceremony and made it memorable. The actress wore a bright green sleeveless-embellished lehenga and danced with infectious energy.

