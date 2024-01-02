Park Min Young, Na In Woo starrer Marry My Husband premieres; kicks off 2024 with strong ratings

Marry My Husband, starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo, has premiered on tvN with strong ratings. The first episode of the revenge drama kick-started on January 1, 2024 and according to Nielsen Korea, it amassed a viewership rating of 5.2 percent nationwide. The show is based on a web novel by author Sung So Jak and is directed by Park Won Guk.

While Marry My Husband has gotten a good start, another ongoing drama titled Tell Me That You Love Me that airs on ENA has garnered an average rating of 1.6 percent. The latter has experienced a slight drop in its viewership from the previous episode, which received 2.1 percent ratings.

Tell Me That You Love Me features Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been as titular characters. It is a healing melodrama that explores the romance between an artist with hearing impairment, who expresses his emotions through his art, and an aspiring actress who likes to speak her heart out.

More about Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband is one of the most anticipated dramas of this year. It tells the story of a terminally ill woman named Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who witnesses her husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) having an affair with her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon). As she finds out about their betrayal, she is murdered by her husband.

Miraculously, Kang Ji Won gets a second chance at life to change her destiny. She goes back 10 years in time and seeks revenge from her ex-husband. Actor Na In Woo plays the role of Yoo Ji Hyeok, who is the head of the department in the same company where Kang Ji Won works. Yoo Ji Hyeok has feelings for Kang Ji Won and becomes her biggest supporter in standing up against her ex-spouse.

