Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young sings BTS’ Dynamite; performs BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s You & Me at fan meet

South Korean actress Park Min Young, known for her recent role in Marry My Husband, delighted fans at the highly anticipated 2024 PARK MIN YOUNG ASIA FANMEETING MY BRAND NEW DAY, held in Bangkok, Thailand on April 20, 2024.

During the event, she impressed attendees with her performances, including a short cover of BTS' Dynamite and BLACKPINK's Jennie's You & Me.

Park Min Young sings BTS’ Dynamite, Jennie’s You & Me

In her first fan meeting following the massive success of her recent K-drama Marry My Husband, Park Min Young took the stage at the 2024 PARK MIN YOUNG ASIA FANMEETING MY BRAND NEW DAY in Bangkok, Thailand on April 20, 2024.

Amidst the excitement, Park Min Young treated fans to a special moment by performing a brief cover of BTS' Dynamite, singing along with the MC as the crowd cheered enthusiastically.

Park Min Young's performance of Dynamite holds an additional significance, tying back to a memorable moment in Marry My Husband In the series, her character Kang Ji Won reveals to Na In Woo's character Yoo Ji Hyuk that her favorite song is Dynamite by BTS, while he shares that his favorite BTS song is Spring Day.

This revelation leads to a hilarious twist in the story as they realize they both come from the future, having been in the year 2013 when BTS had just debuted. Now, seeing Park Min Young herself singing Dynamite, Ji Won's favorite song, serves as a sweet throwback to that amusing scene in the drama.

In addition to her performance of BTS' Dynamite, Park Min Young delighted fans with a full-fledged rendition of BLACKPINK's Jennie's You & Me. Dressed in a stunning white gown, she mesmerized the audience with her singing and dancing to the solo track by the BLACKPINK member. Park Min Young has a strong bond with BLACKPINK members as during a fan meeting in Japan, she revealed some surprising news about their friendship with Rosé.

The actress shared that she had always admired the customized microphones that K-pop idols use and expressed her desire to have one for herself. She sought advice from her friend Rosé, saying, "I know a younger sister. She is BLACKPINK’s Rosé. I asked her for advice on a customized microphone." Park Min Young then shared how she eventually purchased her microphone from the same store where Rosé shops.

Park Min Young’s recent activities

While on her latest Asia fan-meet tour, actress Park Min Young is keeping busy with appearances in countries like Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, and more. Her tour comes on the heels of her outstanding performance as the lead character in tvN’s Marry My Husband.

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, the drama follows the revenge story of Kang Ji Won (played by Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who discovers her best friend's affair with her husband, leading to her getting murdered by her husband.

Transported back 10 years into the past, Kang Ji Won is granted a second chance at life. Together with Yoo Ji Hyeok (played by Na In Woo), who also works at her company, she embarks on a quest for revenge.

