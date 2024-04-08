Who is Park Seo Joon’s girlfriend? Exploring actor’s rumored relationships

Park Seo Joon is one of the most prominent actors in the South Korean film and TV industry who has established a strong foothold with an array of impeccable performances in Gyeongseong Creature (2023), Itaewon Class (2020), What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018), Fight for My Way (2017), and more. Just like his impressive journey as an actor, his romantic life has also left a mark on his fans. Let’s take a look at Park Seo Joon’s girlfriends, all the rumored relationships along with his current love life status.

Park Seo Joon’s rumored dating history

Park Seo Joon and Baek Jin Hee’s alleged relationship

The actor was first introduced to Baek Jin Hee on the set of the 2013 drama Pots of Gold, where the do starred as a married couple. They even donned jackets from the same brands and matching rings for the show. But, their relationship rumor stemmed from a media report in 2015. A Korean media outlet suggested that the two had been reportedly seeing each other for 2 years at that time.

They further stated that Park Seo Joon moved house to a locality in Geumho-dong, near Baek Jin Hee’s residence, fueling the speculations of their relationship. However, the actor’s agency Awesome ENT. sternly denied the rumors through an official statement that labeled them friends and co-workers. Park Seo Joon himself expressed his discomfort towards the speculation and urged fans to refrain from circulating, as it disrupted her friendship with Baek Jin Hee.

Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won

The Gyeongseong creature actor shared screen space with Kim Ji Won in the popular rom-com drama Fight for My Way. On the screen, their relationship transformed from childhood friends to lovers, melting the fans' hearts with their adorable chemistry. In 2017, shortly after the drama aired, speculations arose about their relationship.

However, it was soon proved that the netizens’ internet claims were groundless as the two were never involved in a romantic relationship. However, Park Seo Joon admitted that Kim Ji Won is a remarkable actress and he enjoyed her performance in Descendents of the Sun. During an award show that year, when host Kang Ha Neul asked them if they had an off-screen crush on each other, both raised their hands hilariously, portraying their admiration for each other.

Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young

This rumored couple was a fan-favorite for their great on and off-screen synergy. Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young both starred as the on-screen lead pair in the 2018 drama What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Following the show’s wild success, rumors surfaced about the talented stars dating each other. Netizens even dug out some alleged evidence pointing towards their relationship. However, shortly after, Park Seo Joon himself and the agencies of the duo refuted the dating speculations. In 2022, Park Min Young also echoed her co-star stating that the ‘evidences’ are wrong and misunderstood.

However, the dating news of the two stayed for a long time, as fans simply couldn’t believe that they were merely friends and co-stars, thanks to their heart-flutting on-screen chemistry.

Park Seo Joon and YouTuber Xooos

Adding to this list is the latest rumor from 2023 when Park Seo Joon was caught up in a dating rumor with a YouTuber and singer named Xooos. On June 20, last year, several reports surfaced about the two’s alleged overseas sightings. According to the news outlets, the actor had been seeing the YouTuber, whose real name is Kim Soo Yeon, for a while at that time.

There were also rumors about them exercising together. However, both the stars' agency shortly delivered a brief response. Park Seo Joon’s agency Awesome ENT. stated, “It is difficult to confirm anything regarding the actor’s private life. We urge you to maintain his privacy.”

On the same day, the social media star Xooos’’ agency WAVY echoed Awesome ENT. At the same time, a report surfaced claiming the duo is positively getting to know each other after meeting through a mutual friends’ circle.

Park Seo Joon, who was filming for his film Concrete Utopia at that time neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, rather decided to urge the fans to give him personal space.

“ I heard the news late as I was busy shooting. I am getting a lot of attention lately due to the latest report. However, as an actor, it’s really troublesome to talk about my personal life. I hope instead of giving attention to me, my upcoming film receives the same from the audience.”

However, the rumors continued and he was also criticized in many ways.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on Park Seo Joon’s current girlfriend. While many claim the actor is still in a relationship with Xooos, further details are unknown and he maintains his current relationship status as single.

Who is Park Seo Joon?

Park Seo Joon is one of the top actors in the South Korean industry, who has starred in many remarkable K-dramas like Gyeongseong Creature (2023), Itaewon Class (2020), What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018), Fight for My Way (2017), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), and more. He also made a notable cameo as actor Choi Woo Shik’s friend in the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

He is also known as a member of the renowned friendship circle Wooga Squad alongside BTS’ V, actor Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and rapper Peakboy.

