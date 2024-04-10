Park Min Young expands real estate game with 8 million USD property's income; earns massive rental

Park Min Young, the popular actress who has been reigning hearts for more than a decade is much more sharp-witted than you thought in real life. Park Min Young reigned over fans’ hearts and viewership ratings with her recent major hit K-drama Marry My Husband. Park Min Young unknown to some is also Executive Director at her family-owned business. In the latest news, it has been revealed that the Marry My Husband actress is currently earning huge profits in the real estate business.

Park Min Young is also a clever real estate woman earning from a $8 million property

Park Min Young, the renowned South Korean actress is also the executive director at her family’s company One Stone. According to Korean media outlets, it was revealed that the Marry My Husband actress’ family had acquired a building in Amsa-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul, in 2018 for 4.385 billion won. Now, the same building reconstructed by her family’s company is valued at 11 billion won which is 8.46 million US dollars.

Park Min Young growing her real estate game now, with the reconstructed building is earning a massive 37 million KRW income on a monthly basis. The building harbors a shopping mall on the first and basement floors, and offices on the second and third. It further expands into a deluxe living house from the 4th to the 6th floor.

Not long ago, Park Min Young’s family was caught in money embezzlement rumors because of their alleged connections with the actress’ ex-boyfriend. Soon, Hook Entertainment cleared all the allegations as utterly false.

More about Park Min Young

Park Min Young has remained one of the most loved actresses from South Korea. She has been wowing her fans and audiences with varied performances in K-dramas. The actress began her acting career with the sitcom High Kick which aired in 2006.

Her breakthrough role was as the main female lead in the period K-drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal alongside Park Yoo Chun, Song Joong Ki, and others. Park Min Young played Kim Mi So in What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim earning her recognition internationally as well. Her other noted K-dramas are Healer, Her Private Life, Forecasting Love and Weather, When The Weather is Fine, Love In Contract, and the most recent Marry My Husband.

