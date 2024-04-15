10 best K-dramas with happy endings to watch: Business Proposal, Crash Landing on You and more

Korean dramas have been captivating international audiences and pushing boundaries, and it's no surprise given their quality. Among them, K-dramas with happy endings have garnered a large fanbase. These endings often tie up loose ends, deliver justice, and see the protagonist emerge victorious. However, even dramas lacking these elements can leave a lasting impression on viewers. Regardless, there's unparalleled motivation in the promise of immersing oneself in a TV show that concludes on a positive note when you're feeling low.

Here are 10 K-dramas with happy endings to lift up your spirits-

1. Business Proposal

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeon, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah

Director: Park Seon Ho

No of episodes: 12

Release Date: 28 February 2022

This drama is a captivating office romance with a sweet happy ending that encompasses all the classic romance tropes. Shin Ha Ri (played by Kim Sejeong) is a food researcher who harbors feelings for her friend, a chef. Meanwhile, Young Seo (played by Seol In Ah), a wealthy heiress and Ha Ri's best friend, constantly dodges her father's attempts to set her up on blind dates. She persuades Ha Ri to stand in for her on one such date, where she meets Kang Tae Moo (played by Ahn Hyo Seop), the CEO of Go Food.

Tae Moo, uninterested in dating or marriage, reluctantly goes along with the date to fulfill his grandfather's wishes. However, upon meeting Ha Ri, he becomes intrigued and proposes a contractual relationship. As the couple navigates various situations, including the revelation that Tae Moo is Ha Ri's boss, they find themselves drawn to each other, and their fake relationship blossoms into a passionate love affair.

2. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young, Ji Soo and more

Director: Lee Hyung Min

No of episodes: 16

Release Date: 24 February 2017

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon revolves around Do Bong Soon (played by Park Bo Young), a girl gifted with extraordinary strength. Despite her delicate appearance, she's affectionately known as The Force and can effortlessly overpower men twice her size. However, she can only use her strength for noble causes.

Enter two men into her life: her charming and quirky boss, Ahn Min Hyuk (played by Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of a gaming company, and her childhood best friend and crush, detective Guk Doo (played by Ji Soo). This drama is a delightful treat for rom-com enthusiasts, combining fantasy, mystery, romance, and plenty of laughter into a complete package.

3. Because This Is My First Life

Cast: Jung So Min, Lee Min Ki and more

Director: Park Joon Hwa

No of episodes: 16

Release Date: 9 October 2017

Picture this: Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki) leads a solo life—no dating, just work, and taking care of his cat in his cozy apartment burdened by a hefty mortgage. On the flip side, Ji Ho (Jung So Min) struggles to make ends meet as an aspiring drama writer. In a stroke of luck (or necessity), they strike a deal to live together: she gets a place to stay, and he gets a roommate and a cat-sitter.

But as they navigate this arrangement, they realize it might not be so temporary after all. Because This Is My First Life unfolds at a gentle pace, delving into societal norms, personal choices, and the true essence of marriage.

4. Flower of Evil

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won, Kim Ji Hoon and more

Director: Kim Cheol Kyu

No of episodes: 16

Release Date: 29 July 2020

Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won star in this gripping mystery thriller Flower of Evil. Joon Gi's character, Baek Hee Sung, appears to be the perfect loving husband and devoted father, but beneath the surface lies a dark world of deception and murder. His wife, Cha Ji Won, portrayed by Moon Chae Won, is a determined detective on the trail of a cunning criminal who turns out to be none other than her own husband.

The series' success can be attributed to its engaging plot, nail-biting suspense, well-crafted character arcs, and, notably, the tender love story between Ji Won and Hee Sung. While it falls under the crime/thriller genre, viewers were pleasantly surprised by the heartwarming romance that unfolded, complete with a satisfyingly happy ending.

5. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se and more

Director: Park Shin Woo

No of episodes: 16

Release Date: 20 June 2020

In It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Kim Soo Hyun portrays Moon Kang Tae, a compassionate caregiver at a psychiatric hospital. His path crosses with Go Moon Young, played by Seo Ye Ji, a mysterious woman who is known for her dark children's books. Moon Young becomes infatuated with Kang Tae, but he's solely focused on caring for his autistic older brother, Moon Sang Tae, portrayed by Oh Jung Se.

What sets this series apart is its ensemble of characters, each grappling with their own personal struggles. Against the backdrop of haunting melodies in the OST, viewers are drawn into the unique dynamics of this group of misfits, making It's Okay to Not Be Okay a captivating watch that leaves audiences wanting more.

6. Crash Landing On You

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin and more

Director: Lee Jung Hyo

No of episodes: 16

Release Date: 14 December 2019

Hyun Bin shines as Ri Jung Hyuk, a North Korean soldier, opposite Son Ye Jin's captivating portrayal of South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri. Their paths collide when Se Ri accidentally lands in North Korean territory during a paragliding mishap. Jung Hyuk, taking on the role of her protector, navigates the complexities of helping her return to South Korea.

Filled with classic K-drama charm, this storyline captivates viewers with its romantic tropes, drawing them into the heartwarming tale of two people from contrasting worlds. Adding to the appeal is the hilarious antics of the North Korean squad, providing much-needed comic relief amidst the tension.

7. Twinkling Watermelon

Cast: Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Shin Eun Soo, Seol In Ah and more

Director: Son Jong Hyun

No of episodes: 16

Release Date: 23 September 2023

Twinkling Watermelon is a whimsical fantasy coming-of-age drama that follows Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun), a CODA student with a natural talent for music. His accidental journey back to 1995 through a strange music shop leads him to the past where he meet his parents, Yi Chan (Choi Hyun Wook) and Chung Ah (Shin Eun Soo), during their high school days, as well as the mysterious cello goddess, Se Kyung (Seol In Ah).

Beyond its romantic-comedy elements, this drama serves as a heartwarming remedy to brighten even the coldest of winters. It explores themes of family love and resilience, inspiring viewers to tackle life head-on. What sets Twinkling Watermelon apart is its ability to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster

8. Marry My Husband

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon and more

Director: Park Won Guk, Han Jin Seon

No of episodes: 16

Release Date: 1 January 2024

In Marry My Husband, Park Min Young portrays Kang Ji Won, a woman being manipulated by her best friend, Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon), and her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Enduring constant taunts and mistreatment, Kang Ji Won discovers she's terminally ill with only a few months to live.

Her ultimate shock comes when she uncovers her friend and husband's affair, along with their sinister plan to claim her insurance after her death. When pushed to the edge by her husband, she dies but later finds herself transported ten years into the past. Determined to rewrite her fate, she forms an alliance with her boss, Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo), who becomes a crucial ally in her quest for revenge.

The drama's gripping storyline keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, with Na In Woo delivering a standout performance as Yoo Ji Hyuk, earning praise for his sincerity. His chemistry with Park Min Young ignites the screen, while Lee Yi Kyung and Song Ha Yoon excel in their roles, evoking genuine dislike from the audience for their characters' deceitful actions.

9. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Nam Joo Hyuk and more

Director: Oh Hyun Jong

No of episodes: 16

Release Date: 16 November 2016

This drama unfolds a heartwarming tale of friendship blossoming into love between Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a spirited weightlifting champion, and Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk), a swimming prodigy, who reconnect after years since their elementary school days. Their bond strengthens as they support, motivate, and uplift each other through life's ups and downs.

However, Bok Joo's confidence takes a hit when she develops feelings for Joon Hyung's older brother, leading her to grapple with self-consciousness and societal expectations of body image, which challenges her identity as a weightlifter.

Initially perceived as just another sports-themed romantic comedy, this series surprises viewers with its irresistible charm, primarily driven by the adorable chemistry between Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk. Their portrayal of first love ignites a spark that resonates deeply with audiences, evoking genuine emotions and butterflies with every on-screen moment.

10. While You Were Sleeping

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Bae Suzy, Jung Hae In and more

Director: Oh Chung Hwan

No of episodes: 16

Release Date: 27 September 2017

While You Were Sleeping is a mesmerizing fusion of legal and fantasy genres, starring Suzy, Lee Jong Suk, and Jung Hae In as Nam Hong Joo, Jung Jae Chan, and Han Woo Tak, respectively. What sets these three apart is their shared ability to foresee the future through their dreams.

With professions spanning from reporter to prosecutor to police officer, they unite forces to prevent their prophetic dreams from becoming a reality. The gripping intensity of the storyline makes this K-drama a must-watch, and revisiting it may uncover hidden details that were overlooked during the initial viewing.

These top K-dramas with happy endings are sure to brighten your day and leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling as they wrap up with delightful conclusions. Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming romances, captivating mysteries, or inspiring tales of friendship, these dramas offer the perfect blend of feel-good moments and satisfying resolutions to uplift your spirits.

