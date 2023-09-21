Welcome to Waikiki's Lee Yi Kyung recreates iconic ‘gwenchana gwenchana’ meme from show

Lee Yi Kyung gained fame for his iconic 'gwenchana gwenchana' meme from the popular comedy series Welcome to Waikiki. This memorable scene went viral due to its hilarious nature and was recreated multiple times by various celebrities and content creators. Recently, Lee Yi Kyung revisited the meme, giving it a fresh twist in a format originally created by Imran Bard. He shared this humorous recreation on TikTok, delighting fans and causing laughter all around.

Know the iconic 'gwenchana gwenchana' meme

Welcome to Waikiki is a comedy series that revolves around three young men who come together to run a guesthouse with a shared dream of funding their own film project. However, their venture proves to be anything but profitable. The show is known for its light-hearted and humorous tone and spans two seasons. While the cast differs between the two seasons, Lee Yi Kyung remains a constant presence, appearing in both.

The iconic 'gwenchana gwenchana' meme originated from a scene in the series where Lee Yi Kyung's character, Lee Joon Ki, picks up Kang Dong Gu (played by Kim Jung Hyun) and Han Yoon Ah (Jung In Sun) in a car named Rebecca. The car is in less-than-optimal condition, leading Dong Gu and Yoon Ah to question whether it even works. As Joon Ki starts the car, it immediately breaks down, confirming their suspicions. In response, Joon Ki utters the now-famous line, "Gwenchana, gwenchana" (It's okay, It's okay).

The scene continues with a series of comedic mishaps in the car, including a broken passenger's handle and a malfunctioning car door, leaving them all stuck inside. Throughout these mishaps, Joon Ki continues to reassure them with "gwenchana, gwenchana" and offers humorous solutions to the problems, assuring them that everything will be fine. Due to the humorous nature of the scene and Lee Yi Kyung's repeated use of the phrase, it quickly went viral and remains a memorable and revisited moment in the series, even years after its original airing.

Lee Yi Kyung recreates the meme

There are numerous versions of the 'gwenchana gwenchana' meme circulating, and this scene even made its way into Welcome to Waikiki season 2, the second installment of the popular K-drama series. What's noteworthy is that Lee Yi Kyung, the actor who brought this iconic moment to life, recently decided to put his own spin on the meme originally created by Imran Bard.

In this fresh take, we see Lee Yi Kyung initiating a playful exchange with Imran Bard. It begins with Lee Yi Kyung asking Imran, "Gwenchana?" (Are you okay?), to which Imran responds with a cheerful "Gwenchana" (I am okay). Lee Yi Kyung then adds humor to the mix with a light-hearted "Gwenchana Gwenchana" (It's okay, I know you), and Imran playfully agrees with "Gwenchana" (yeah).

The conversation takes a humorous turn when Imran gets teary-eyed, and Lee Yi Kyung asks in a now serious and concerned tone, "Jinjja gwenchana?" (Are you really okay?), receiving yet another "Gwenchana" (I am okay) from Imran. As the dialogue continues, Imran consistently uses the word "Gwenchana." Towards the end, they both start crying and Imran, still repeating "Gwenchana," humorously reassures that he is okay. In a heartfelt moment, Lee Yi Kyung confesses that he is also going through a tough time.

The humor in this meme lies in the repetitive and playful use of the word "Gwenchana," as it is the central element that shapes the entire conversation. Lee Yi Kyung's remix of the meme has added another layer of humor to it, further delighting fans and viewers.

