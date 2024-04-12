Shows like Marry My Husband: Eve, The World of the Married, more

If you're hooked on the gripping drama of Marry My Husband and craving more such compelling K-dramas, we've got you covered! These 7 shows like Marry My Husband explore themes of time travel, revenge, and romance just like Park Min Young’s Marry My Husband. From twisted relationships to unexpected twists, these series promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. Get ready for a thrilling ride through the world of K-dramas!

Dive into the intrigue of My Happy Ending, The World of the Married, Love Affairs in the Afternoon, and more. These captivating series offer engaging storylines and complex characters that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

7 K-Dramas like Marry My Husband to add to your watchlist

1. Perfect Marriage Revenge

Cast: Sung Hoon, Jung Yoo Min, Jin Ji Hee, Kang Shin Hyo, Oh Seung Yoon

Director: Oh Sang Won

Episodes: 12

Seasons: 1

Release Date: October 28, 2023

In Perfect Marriage Revenge, Han Yi Joo (Jung Yoo Min), a naive and mistreated daughter of a wealthy family, discovers her mother's deceit and her husband's betrayal. After surviving a car accident and subsequent murder attempt, she wakes up a year earlier with a chance for revenge.

Yi Joo plots to marry Seo Do Guk (Sung Hoon), the man her sister admires, as part of her scheme. With determination and cunning, she seeks retribution against those who wronged her, setting the stage for a tale of intricate deception and vengeance.

2. My Happy Ending

Cast: Jang Nara, Son Ho Jun, So Yi Hyun, Lee Ki Taek, Kim Hong Pa, Park Ho San

Director: Jo Soo Won, Kim Sung Hoon

Episodes: 16

Seasons: 1

Release Date: December 30, 2023

In My Happy Ending, CEO Seo Jae Won (Jang Nara) enjoys a successful career and a blissful family life until jealousy and betrayal disrupt her seemingly perfect world. When former classmate Kwon Yoo Jin (So Yi Hyun) reenters her life, Jae Won's life takes a dark turn as secrets unravel and trust is shattered. With her marriage and professional reputation at stake, Jae Won must navigate treacherous waters to reclaim her happiness amidst the chaos of deceit and hidden agendas.

3. Love Affairs in the Afternoon

Cast: Lee Sang Yeob, Park Ha Sun, Ye Ji Won, Jo Dong Hyuk

Director: Kim Jung Min

Episodes: 16

Seasons: 1

Release Date: July 5, 2019

Love Affairs in the Afternoon follows Son Ji Eun (Park Ha Sun), a quiet housewife seeking solace from her unhappy marriage. When she meets biology teacher Yoon Jung Woo (Lee Sang Yeob), a forbidden romance ignites, despite the looming threat of ruin. Their passionate connection draws them together, navigating the complexities of desire and societal expectations as they grapple with the consequences of their illicit affair.

4. The World of the Married

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, Han So Hee

Director: Mo Wan Il, Kim Sung Jin

Episodes: 16 + 2 special episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: March 27, 2020

In The World of the Married, Dr. Ji Seon U's (Him Hee Ae) perfect life crumbles when she learns of her husband, Lee Tae Oh’s (Park Hae Joon) affair with Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee). Betrayal and deceit threaten their family as Seon U confronts the harsh realities of love and trust.

5. Eve

Cast: Seo Ye Ji, Le Sang Yeob, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun

Director: Park Bong Seop

Episodes: 16

Seasons: 1

Release Date: June 1, 2022

Eve unveils the riveting tale of a chaebol family embroiled in a staggering 2 trillion KRW divorce lawsuit, sending shockwaves across the nation. At its core is Lee La El (Seo Ye Ji), the heiress to the chaebol empire, driven by a thirst for vengeance against those responsible for her parents' untimely demise in her childhood.

6. Graceful Friends

Cast: Yoo Jun Sang, Song Yoon Ah, Bae Soobin, Han Eun Jung, Kim Sung Oh, Kim Hye Eun, Jung Suk Yong, Lee In Hye, Kim Won Hae, Kim Ji Young

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Episodes: 17

Seasons: 1

Release Date: July 10, 2020

Graceful Friends delves into the lives of a tight-knit group of friends, whose peaceful existence is shattered by a murder. As secrets unravel, Ahn Goong Chul, Nam Jung Hae, Jung Jae Hoon, Jo Hyung Woo, and Park Choon Bok find themselves entangled in a web of intrigue and betrayal. With the sudden death of Cheon Man Shik revealing hidden truths, the arrival of Baek Hae Sook brings forth mysterious motives, leaving the group to navigate the complexities of their intertwined pasts and uncertain futures.

7. The Innocent Man

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Park Si Yeon, Moon Chae Won

Director: Kim Jin Won, Lee Na Jeong

Episodes: 20

Seasons: 1

Release Date: September 12, 2012

The Innocent Man depicts Kang Ma Ru's (Song Joong Ki) transformation from a promising medical student to a cynical bartender and gigolo. Seeking revenge on his ex-lover Han Jae Hee (Park Si Yeon), he manipulates the cold chaebol heiress Seo Eun Gi (Moon Chae Won). However, their relationship complicates as genuine feelings emerge. When Eun Gi loses her memory in a car accident, she reunites with Ma Ru, leading to a fresh start in their tumultuous journey.

In conclusion, if you were left captivated by the thrilling drama Marry My Husband, these 7 K-dramas are sure to satisfy your craving for suspense, romance, and intricate plot twists. From tales of revenge to forbidden love and dark family secrets, each series offers a unique and gripping storyline that will keep you hooked until the very end. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an exhilarating journey through the captivating world of K-dramas!

