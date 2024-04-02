Marry My Husband’s Song Ha Yoon’s high school bullying case explained

Song Ha Yoon, who made her television debut in 2003 witnessed a significant surge in her global fame after her antagonist role in super hit tvN drama Marry My Husband. Just when the actress was basking in her newfound success, school violence allegations against her resurfaced on the internet, endangering her public image.

Song Ha Yoon gets named as perpetrator in high school bullying case

On April 1, a bullying accusation in high school surfaced against an unnamed actress referred to as ‘Ms. S’. Shortly after, the alleged perpetrator in question was named Song Ha Yoon. The controversy surrounding the matter stemmed from a tip-off from her alleged former high school classmate, who claimed that a bullying incident occurred when the actress was in her third year of high school and a victim in her second year.

According to the alleged victim, Song Ha Yoon once called her to a playground near a neighborhood. While the accuser was already startled by the unexpected summoning, the actress proceeded to allegedly assault her with physical force, slapping her continuously for 90 minutes without any further explanation.

The report quickly circulated among the online community and netizens were shocked to discover such a brutal action from the Marry My Husband actress. But the matter further escalated when multiple eyewitnesses and victims came forward with similar accusations against her, claiming that she also got expelled from high school as a school violence perpetrator.

Advertisement

“ It is true because I can confirm Song Ha Yoon also horribly bullied my best friend in the same way. I knew her past crimes would come to light. Song Ha Yoon, I got chills when I saw you acting like a good person on TV”, stated an eyewitness.

“I was her classmate during senior year at Banpo High School. Though I can’t confirm the allegations since they happened before she transferred to my school, she indeed got expelled twice including from Banpo”, the other alleged ex-classmate claimed.

The primary victim fueled the matter by revealing further incidents from the Fight for My Way actress’s past. According to the accuser, at that time the actress dated a guy who was involved in illicit activities with gang members and was also branded as a bully at his school, hinting towards his influence and involvement in Song Ha Yoon’s life.

Moreover, in additional reports, the alleged victim stated that this wasn’t the first time she tried to expose her heinous past. Before this, she claimed to have contacted Song Ha Yoon’s agency after coincidentally meeting her at a variety show.

But according to her, the agency at first refused a meeting with the actress saying that she is busy filming abroad.

The victim who lives in the United States now was offered to come to Korea at the agency’s expense and settle the matter with the actress, despite her continuous refusal. According to her, upon confronting the actress about her past actions, the actress denied everything saying she has no recollection of the same.

An outrage broke on the internet as the new report first surfaced with a blurred photo identified as ‘Ms. S’.However, netizens were quick to recognize it as actress Song Ha Yoon.

Song Ha Yoon's agency releases statements denying bullying allegations against actress

The first statement from Song Ha Yoon’s agency King Kong by Starship surfaced shortly after. In an official report, the representatives claimed that they had tried to contact the informant to verify the allegations. However, despite their relentless effort, no phone calls or messages were answered from the other party.

The agency further deemed the allegations as false emphasizing thorough verification and investigation with the actress.

Advertisement

However, the statements alone were not enough to quash the controversy as multiple accusers kept coming on the internet while netizens filled Song Ha Yoon’s social media timeline with malicious comments, holding her accountable as a school bully.

Song Ha Yoon admits to school expulsion through agency's second statement

On March 2, King Kong by Starship issued a second statement with a quote from the Devilish Charm actress. According to the agency, “It is true that Song Ha Yoon was forced to transfer out from Banpo High School due to a school bullying case.”

However, the agency added a further statement claiming that the person who levied the allegations is fabricating the truth.

“The case doesn’t involve the said accuser as the actress never interacted with her. We hesitated the reveal the facts about her expulsion as it involved the alleged accuser’s false allegations. We are currently actively investigating the matter and legal steps will be taken against defamation of Song Ha Yoon.”

Though the agency tried hard to clear her name as a bully in the Banpo High School violence case, their latest statement only aggravated the controversy, with new reactions surfacing from netizens. Attention is now on whether the agency or actress would further speak about the incident.

Meanwhile, the actress who starred in dramas like Fight for My Way (2017), Devilish Charm (2018), Please Don't Date Him (2021), and Oh! Youngsim (2023) shot to global fame with Marry My Husband, which also featured prominent stars like Park Min Young, Na In Woo, and Lee Yi Kyung.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did you know Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young asked BLACKPINK’s Rosé for her fan meeting? Find out how