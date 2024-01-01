Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung’s Marry My Husband: Top 5 reasons to watch this fantasy-romance drama

Adapted from a web novel penned by Sung So Jak, Marry My Husband narrates the revenge saga of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who discovers her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) in an affair with her husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Tragically, Kang Ji Won is killed by Park Min Hwan. However, she inexplicably travels back in time by a decade, determined to exact revenge. Alongside Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), the department head in her workplace, Kang Ji Won embarks on a mission for justice.

As the drama is all set to premiere today at 8:50 PM KST, 5:20 PM IST, here are top 5 reasons to look forward to the premiere of revenge fantasy-romance based Marry My Husband.

The unique plot

While time travel may not be groundbreaking, the unique twist of combining it with a revenge theme in Marry My Husband adds a refreshing touch to the storyline. The original character, Ji Won (Park Min Young), is initially portrayed as a submissive individual, resembling a doormat who allows her husband to mistreat her without resistance. However, when armed with the knowledge of her husband's betrayal, after time traveling Ji Won transforms into a more courageous and assertive character, fueled by the desire for revenge.

The prospect of Ji Won resetting her life, aided by Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), to confront those who wronged her, including Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kwang) and Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon), adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. The inclusion of subplots involving other characters further enhances the overall appeal of the storyline, promising a compelling, unique, and multifaceted plot.

Advertisement

Well rounded cast

In a first-time collaboration, Park Min Young joins forces with the emerging actor Na In Woo, known for his role in the 2022 K-drama Jinxed At First, where he starred alongside Girls' Generation's Seohyun. In Marry My Husband, Na In Woo takes on the character of Yoo Ji Hyuk, becoming Ji Won's new love interest following the mysterious time travel. The plot later unveils Ji Hyuk's unrequited love for Ji Won, adding an intriguing layer to the storyline.

Lee Yi Kyung, recognized for his comedic brilliance in Welcome To Waikiki, surprises viewers by embracing a different persona. Contrary to his iconic comedic role, Lee Yi Kyung tackles a new challenge in Marry My Husband, portraying Ji Won's cheating husband, Park Min Hwan. This departure from his usual comedic persona will showcase his versatility as an actor.

Song Ha Yoon, portraying Jung Soo Min, is set to showcase a new facet of her acting skills. While previously playing Kim Ji Won's supportive best friend in the popular K-drama Fight For My Way, this time, Ha Yoon embodies a different role as Ji Won's best friend in Marry My Husband, but with a less pleasant and kind personality.

Lee Gikwang steps into the shoes of Baek Eun Ho, a popular and handsome chef with a shared history with Kang Ji Won and Jung Soo Min. The intriguing twist lies in what course of action Baek Eun Ho will take upon reuniting with Kang Ji Won, his first love from high school, adding a layer of complexity and anticipation to the storyline.

Completing the cast, Gong Min Jung transforms into Kang Ji Won's colleague, Yang Joo Ran. Previously facing setbacks at work and in life, Joo Ran undergoes a change as she encounters Kang Ji Won in her second life, promising an additional subplot to enrich the overall narrative.

Park Min Young’s transformation

Talented actress Park Min Young dedicated herself to a physical transformation, reaching a weight of 37 kilograms to authentically portray Ji Won's character, who battles cancer, in Marry My Husband. The production team commended her commitment, noting that Park Min Young spared no effort in realistically embodying the role of a cancer patient, leaving everyone on set surprised. The upcoming series will skillfully capture the evolving vibes of Kang Ji Won before and after her revival, and fans are encouraged to show keen interest.

Advertisement

Expressing her thoughts on the drastic weight change, Park Min Young stated that it was her way of accurately conveying not just the physical appearance but also the emotional pain her character had to endure.

Furthermore, the actress opted for a short haircut to accentuate Kang Ji Won's transformation after traveling back in time. She emphasized the distinct purposes and auras of the past and present versions of the character, while also striving to create an intersection that highlights their shared identity as the same person.

Based on a beloved Webtoon

Marry My Husband is a drama adaptation based on a webtoon of the same title, written by Sungsojak and LICO, and released in 2022. The webtoon revolves around Kang Ji Won, a 37-year-old woman who discovers her husband's infidelity while battling cancer. Mysteriously transported back in time by a decade, she embarks on a journey of revenge against her husband, his family, and her once-close friend who turns out to be the mistress.

With over 1.9 million reads and a significant fan following, the webtoon has gained immense popularity and success. The anticipation for the drama adaptation is heightened, as fans eagerly await the portrayal of their beloved characters and scenes by the talented actors, ensuring a large and enthusiastic audience for the series.

Revenge, romance with a side of plot twists

As Kang Ji Won returns to the present, it will be intriguing to witness her efforts to reclaim her life and seek revenge. The role played by Joo Hyeok in this journey, as they both develop a soft spot for each other, adds an interesting twist. With a storyline that's unique, revenge-driven, and captivating, be prepared for surprising plot twists that will keep you eagerly anticipating each episode. Get ready for a series filled with suspense and excitement that will keep you hooked throughout with Marry My Husband.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more