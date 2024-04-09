Marry My Husband’s Song Ha Yoon’s alleged school violence victim slams actress with further accusations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of bullying, abuse, and violence.

Song Ha Yoon’s popularity witnessed a global surge this year, thanks to her incredible screen presence as the antagonist of the hit K-drama Marry My Husband. However, amid her brewing success, the actress is suddenly facing school violence accusations from her alleged former classmates. While multiple witnesses accounted for the same, emphasizing the star getting expelled from high school, her agency confirmed her school transfer, refuting the said victim’s allegations.

Song Ha Yoon's alleged school violence bully speaks up following star's denial of accusations

On April 8, the alleged victim reportedly conversed with the JTBC show Crime Chief, detailing accusations against Song Ha Yoon.

When asked if the actress physically assaulted the victim, the answer came, “Yes, Song Ha Yoon hit me and I can confidently say all my classmates knew that she faced disciplinary actions by the school violence committee and then was forced to transfer out. It was a big deal.”

The victim then went on to detail about the Fight for My Way actress’s physically violent actions, saying, “I was hit a lot, I needed 4 weeks to recover from it.”

Lastly, the victim lashed out at the actress for not apologizing, “There were two more students who assaulted me but later came to my home and got on their knees. But Kim Mi Sun (Song Ha Yoon’s birth name) is yet to apologize after all these years.”

The actress has been since under fire, while the latest detailing from the victim fueled the controversy further.

For the unversed, school violence accusations against Song Ha Yoon stemmed from an anonymous tip-off that referred to the alleged perpetrator as ‘Ms.S’. The allegations claimed that “Ms.S’ unexpectedly called the victim in a playground and then proceeded to slap for 90 minutes without any explanation.

The report rapidly circulated among the online community and though the photo was blurred, netizens were quick to uncover the identity of the actress in question as Song Ha Yoon.

Her agency King Kong by Starship initially deemed the allegations as fabricated after a thorough investigation and verification of the claims.

On April 2, the agency further stated that the actress was forced to transfer schools due to a bullying incident. However, the alleged victim who levied the accusations was looking to tarnish the actress’s image as she had never even interacted with the accuser.

Who is Song Ha Yoon?

Song Ha Yoon, who starred in K-dramas like Fight for My Way (2017), Devilish Charm (2018), Oh! Youngsim (2023), and more shot to global fame after her appearance in the tvN drama Marry My Husband (2024) starring Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung, and Na In Woo.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is suffering from bullying, abuse, or violence, reach out to a nearby doctor, expert, or NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

