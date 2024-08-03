Pilot soars past 1 million moviegoers; Jo Jung Suk, Han Sun Hwa, and more celebrate film's box office triumph; WATCH

On August 3, 2024, excitement soared as the Korean Film Council announced that Pilot had officially surpassed 1 million moviegoers, marking a significant milestone for the comedy-drama film. The movie, which premiered on July 31, has quickly captured the hearts of audiences, topping the box office for three consecutive days since its release.

To celebrate this impressive achievement, the cast of Pilot; Jo Jung Suk, Han Sun Hwa, Lee Joo Myung, and Shin Seung Ho gathered in a heartwarming video to express their gratitude. The clip, shared across social media, featured the stars beaming with joy and thanking their fans for the overwhelming support. The video was captioned with enthusiasm; Pilot Cruises to rave reviews. 1st place in overall reservation rate! #1 at the box office! Exceeded 1 million viewers this summer in the shortest period!”

Take a look at the celebratory post here;

Directed by Kim Han Gyul, Pilot follows the humorous and heartwarming journey of Han Jung Woo, played by Jo Jung Suk, who finds himself in an unusual predicament. After losing his job as a star pilot, Han Jung Woo adopts a disguise as a woman, using his sister’s name, Han Jung Mi (played by Han Sun Hwa), to secure a new position as a pilot. The film cleverly navigates the comedic and dramatic consequences of this unconventional disguise.

Joining Jo Jung Suk and Han Sun Hwa in the cast are Lee Joo Myung, who portrays Yoon Seul Ki, and Shin Seung Ho, who plays Seo Hyeon Seok. Together, they bring to life a story filled with laughter, unexpected twists, and heartfelt moments.

Watch the trailer for Pilot here;

The film’s success at the box office is a testament to its engaging plot and the strong performances of its talented cast. Pilot has not only captivated audiences with its unique storyline but also set a new benchmark for comedy-drama films in South Korea.

As Pilot continues to enjoy its box office triumph, the film stands as a testament to the power of creativity and storytelling in the Korean film industry. With its blend of humor and drama, Pilot has successfully taken flight, soaring past expectations and solidifying its place as one of the summer's must-watch films.

