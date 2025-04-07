Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's mass actioner grosses Rs 9.25 crore in pre-sales for a banger opening, with 3 days to go

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is releasing in cinemas this weekend. The Tamil-language mass action drama is registering phenomenal pre-sales at the box office.

Good Bad Ugly grosses Rs 9.25 crore from opening day advances

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly is expected to bring back the box office glory to Tamil cinema. The Ajith Kumar starrer has recorded a banger pre-sales of Rs 9.25 crore from around 2350 shows in Tamil Nadu for the opening day. It sold approx. 4.85 lakh tickets for Day 1 with an occupancy of 51 percent. It will surpass the Rs 10 crore pre-sales mark in Tamil Nadu tomorrow (8th April) with flying colors.

Comparatively, the mass action drama remained slightly behind Beast, Jailer and Vidaamuyarchi among the top pre-sales for Day 1 in Tamil Nadu, with 3 days in hand. Good Bad Ugly is showing better trends than Leo and The GOAT.

The opening weekend advance booking of Good Bad Ugly has already smashed the Rs 17 crore mark by the end of Monday, 7 April. It will be interesting to see how much more the movie will add to its tally before the first show begins.

Let's see if the movie can put up a record opening of Rs 30 crore for Ajith Kumar in his home state. For the unversed, his previous release Vidaamuyarchi took an opening of Rs 25.50 crore in Tamil Nadu, becoming his second-best opening of all time.

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas on April 10

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is hitting the cinemas this weekend. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

