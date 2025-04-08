Which South release are you excited to watch this week? Good Bad Ugly, Bazooka, or Jack; VOTE

South Indian releases across Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu industries are making their way to theaters on April 10, 2025. With Sunny Deol’s Jaat hitting the big screens from Bollywood, here are some of the major South Indian releases this week.

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film is an action-comedy flick featuring the superstar as a gangster. After leading a quiet life, he is forced to return to his old ways to save his son from danger.

The film features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, along with an ensemble cast including Arjun Das, Jackie Shroff, Simran, and more.

Mammootty-led Bazooka is a much-awaited thriller set to hit the big screens. Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film tells the story of a businessman who joins hands with a vigilant police officer to track down a criminal and bring him to justice.

From Telugu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer spy action comedy flick Jack is also releasing in theaters. The film features the tale of a man who runs a private spy agency and using his zany and wacky nature, he must help in a mission crucial to the government.

Finally, Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman is hitting the big screens this week with his latest flick Alappuzha Gymkhana. The movie featuring Premalu fame Naslen narrates the tale of a team of guys who wish to enlist in a college using the sports quota for which they choose boxing as their sport.

