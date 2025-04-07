Jaat EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol reveals how the iconic ‘250 kilo ka haath’ dialogue made its way to his upcoming thriller: ‘Film me jab ye sequence aaya...'

Sunny Deol is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming movie, Jaat. This is his first collaboration with South Indian filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni and his first step into the South Indian film industry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the senior actor revealed how his iconic ‘250 kilo ka haath’ dialogue made its way into his upcoming movie. Read on!

Towards the end of the trailer of Jaat, Sunny Deol can be seen delivering his iconic ‘250 kilo ka haath' dialogue but in an improvised way. He says, “Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura North dekh chuka hai, ab South dekhega.” While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, the actor revealed how the massy line made its way into his upcoming thriller.

The Gadar 2 star stated, “Mujhey ajeeb sa lagta hai jab mujhey ye dialogue baar baar bolne padte hai. Definitely iss film me jab ye sequence aaya jab inhone kahan toh pehle I was not feeling comfortable about it. (I feel weird when I have to say these dialogues again and again. When the sequence in the film came and I was told to deliver this dialogue, at first, I was not comfortable about it.)”

The senior star went on to add, “Then the way the scene is in the film and when the director convinced me, I think it’s come across pretty well.” Deol further stated that this is the only line they have used in this movie. No other dialogues are repeated or are the improvised version of his iconic lines. Moreover, he stated that he can’t repeat them.

The Damini actor explained, “Mere se hota bhi nhi hai because dialogues kya hote hai, basically script hoti hai jiske andar scenes hote hai jahan par vo character ko jiss situation me hota hai ussey kehna padta hai. Toh vo baat sahi dhang se kahi jaae aur jo likha ho vo ekdum sahi ho toh scene convey karta hai and uska jo impact aata hai is basically how people take it afterward. (I can’t do it because dialogues are basically scripts in which the character has to say that line in that situation. So, if that is delivered well and the dialogue is written nicely, then its impact is how people take it later.)”

