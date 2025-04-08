Good Bad Ugly: Adhik Ravichandran RESPONDS to extensive use of Ajith Kumar’s old movie references in his directorial

Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated film Good Bad Ugly is slated to hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, director Adhik Ravichandran addressed the heavy use of references to Ajith’s earlier movies in his upcoming venture.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Adhik revealed that the inclusion of these references would resonate well with Tamil audiences. He said, “Tamil audiences will recognize certain dialogues as references to Ajith Kumar’s earlier films.”

Advertisement

“However, at the same time, for non-Tamil audiences, they will simply come across as punchy, mass dialogues. This way, viewers don’t need prior knowledge of AK sir’s earlier movie references,” the director added.

For those unaware, the Good Bad Ugly trailer features various callbacks to iconic moments from Ajith Kumar’s previous films. As director Adhik is a self-confessed Ajith fan, the film is expected to carry forward this nostalgic approach.

Coming to the storyline, Good Bad Ugly is a comedy-action film that follows the tale of an old-time gangster leading a quiet life with his wife and son. However, when an enemy threatens his family by harming his son, the gangster is forced to return to his old ways.

With Ajith Kumar in the lead, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and co-written by Adhik, Ravi Kandasamy, and Harish Manikandan. It is produced by Telugu cinema’s leading banner, Mythri Movie Makers, marking their debut in the Tamil film industry.

The musical score is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Watch the trailer here:

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi, an action thriller that also starred Trisha. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya wins hearts as he interacts with school kids like a ‘big brother’; WATCH