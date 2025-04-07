Naga Chaitanya wins hearts as he interacts with school kids like a ‘big brother’; WATCH

Naga Chaitanya was seen in a papped video on the internet that has now gone viral. The candid visual shows the actor interacting with children while sitting inside his car.

The video, shared by a Naga Chaitanya trends page, was captioned: “#NagaChaitanya Interacts with Kids Like a Big Brother.” The clip, which features four children and was seemingly recorded by one of them, shows them asking the actor about his latest film, Thandel.

However, Chay appeared more interested in learning about the kids themselves and asked why they weren’t at school. After asking their names, one of the children revealed that he doesn’t go to school, prompting the actor to question why he had quit.

The child responded that he now works in a shop. When the other kids told him they were in class four, he once again asked the first child why he wasn’t attending school. As the children excitedly told him they had watched Thandel in theatres, the actor eventually bid them goodbye and left.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the film Thandel, which released in theaters on February 7, 2025. The romantic action thriller, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, follows the journey of a fisherman who accidentally crosses into Pakistani territory and struggles to return home.

The movie is based on the real-life story of fisherman Chodipilli Musalayya, who was captured in 2000 after accidentally entering Pakistan and spent years in prison before being released in 2002. He later resumed his life as a fisherman.

Starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, Thandel also features Sai Pallavi, Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, and more in key roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was a hit at the box office.

Furthermore, Naga Chaitanya is set to star next in a film tentatively titled NC24, directed by Virupaksha filmmaker Karthik Varma Dandu.

