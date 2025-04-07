L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal starrer political action drama adds Rs 1 crore on 2nd Monday; crosses Rs 80 crore mark
Mohanlal's latest release L2 Empuraan crossed the Rs 80 crore mark at the Kerala box office.
Mollywood cinema's biggest hit, L2 Empuraan, continues its glorious run at the box office. Headlined by Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie is redefining box office success by setting unimaginable benchmarks across the world.
L2 Empuraan zooms past Rs 80 crore mark; adds Rs 1 crore on Day 12
Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan added Rs 1 crore to the tally on its 2nd Monday (Day 12) at the Kerala box office. With such a strong hold, the movie surpasses the Rs 80 crore mark in its home state.
It became the third Malayalam movie to cross this box office mark in Kerala after Mohanlal's Pulimurugan and Tovino Thomas’ 2018. This is an incredible result, to say the least.
L2 Empuraan is all set to emerge as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Kerala by surpassing the lifetime box office collection of 2018 very soon. Looking at the trends, the movie will continue to score well at the box office, though the pace might slow down.
Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the Kerala box office:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Collection
|1
|Rs 14 crore
|2
|Rs 8.50 crore
|3
|Rs 9 crore
|4
|Rs 11 crore
|5
|Rs 10.50 crore
|6
|Rs 8.55 crore
|7
|Rs 5.75 crore
|8
|Rs 3.70 crore
|9
|Rs 2.25 crore
|10
|Rs 2.75 crore
|11
|Rs 3 crore
|12
|Rs 1 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 80 crore
L2: Empuraan in cinemas
L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.
Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
