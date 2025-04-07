Zoë Kravitz Keeping Relationship With Austin Butler 'Under the Radar' After Breakup From Channing Tatum; Source Reveals

Is there a new couple in town? Zoë Kravitz and her Caught Stealing Co-star Austin Butler have been in the headlines lately as everyone wonders if there's a new romance brewing. The duo have been shooting a Darren Aronofsky movie together since September of last year, and according to insiders, the romance between the two just might be more real than reel.

Advertisement

A source who had a chat with The Sun revealed, "Austin and Zoe have been spending time together over the past few weeks. They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it." However, for now, reportedly the two want to keep their connection out of the public eye. "Austin and Zoe have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet."

Fans would remember that these two are coming out of a pretty public relationships with their ex-partners. Kravitz was engaged to Channing Tatum, and Bulter was in a relationship with Kaia Gerber. As per many reports, Zoe and Tatum are still friends, even if their romantic relationship didn't turn out to be the best. The source explains, "They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."

Last year, Magic Mike alum and Batman star were promoting their movie, Blink Twice together, and even after their separation, the latter had nothing but nice things to say about her ex. In an interview with Elle Magazine, she admitted she still cares and is very proud of the movie they made together. "I care for him very much. I feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Butler's breakup with Gerber was as low-key as it could be, with the public finding out about the separation in Jan 2025, even though reportedly they had been apart since late 2024.

ALSO READ: Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo Spark Dating Rumors During Recent NYC Outing With Cristin Milioti & Michael Gandolfini