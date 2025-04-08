The White Lotus Season 3: Aimee Lou Wood Reveals the Finale Made Her 'Sob'; Says It Hasn't 'Sunk in' Yet

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 finale

The White Lotus season 3 finale has left fans shocked, and if we're being honest, no one expected anything less of the Mike White show. It'll be an understatement to say that a lot transpired during the 90-minute-long finale, which took our favorite characters on a roller coaster ride and probably left most of them traumatized for life. But the scene that has everyone talking is the heartbreaking death scene of the beloved couple, Chelsea and Rick.

Advertisement

During the climax of The White Lotus season finale, Rick starts a shootout in a bid to kill his father's alleged killer, and it ultimately results in his girlfriend Chelsea getting shot. While trying to save her, Rich gets shot by Gaitok.

During a Q&A in Los Angeles led by Tan France, Aimee Lou Wood gives the audience a look into what it was like shooting that emotional scene. She revealed that they had filmed the climax on "the hottest day ever" in Thailand. Walton Goggins who portrays Rick had to carry Wood "so many times" during the shoot, the actress quips, that just how difficult it looked on-screen is "exactly how it felt" to the actors.

She further reveals that before the cast shot the last episode, the ending felt like this "ominous thing that was just hanging over" them. Talking about the tragic fate of her character, she says, "It was so weird. But I didn't expect it to feel like that for such a long time before. And also, Chelsea doesn't know what's going to happen to her, but I know. So it's this odd thing."

Advertisement

Even though it's been a while since she shot the ending, she reveals, "It's not sunk in yet," adding, "There's a lot in that episode that made me f*****g sob. A lot."

ALSO READ: Aimee Lou Wood Reacts to Scrutiny Over Her Teeth in The White Lotus 3 And Looking Unconventional: 'It Feels...'