Damon Wayans Sr. Recalls ‘Awkward’ Family Gatherings After He Fell in Love With His Nephew’s Ex-Girlfriend

Damon Wayans Sr. made family gatherings “awkward” after getting involved with his relative’s ex-girlfriend. The comedian candidly spoke about the time he dated his nephew’s ex during his recent appearance on Club Shay Shay.

Wayans revealed that the affair began after he had split with ex-wife Lisa Thorner after 16 years of marriage. The actor recalled that he was by himself for 2 years after his divorce until he met a girl and fell in love with her. “I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m in love,” he recalled.

Advertisement

Then he found that the girl had dated his nephew. Though Wayans did not reveal the identity of his relative, he was shocked by the development. When the comedian reached out, his nephew replied, “That’s you.” Wayans Sr. quipped at the time, “Pass the Courvoisier, let’s go!”

The host, Shannon Sharpe, jokingly asked whether he pulled a Jackson 5, referring to Jermaine Jackson, who famously married brother Randy Jackson’s ex-girlfriend Alejandra Oaziaza. The comedian simply replied that he fell for the girl and it was “ok.”

When Sharpe declared that family members’ exes are “off limits,” Wayans defended himself while poking fun at Los Angeles’ small dating pool. “You know how small the pool is out here in Cali? The dating pool?” he quipped.

The Saturday Night Live alum, who did not name his nephew, has nine siblings, including Marlon Wayans. He is renowned for collaborating with his family members on various projects like the 1990 sketch comedy, In Living Color, the 2004 crime mystery movie White Chicks and many others.

Advertisement

In March, the actor spoke to People magazine about why he enjoys working with his family. “The thing that takes actors years to develop, we have that automatically, which is chemistry and trust,” he said. He also gave hope for an In Living Color reboot at the time.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson's Stalker with Tattoo of Her Name Arrested After SNL Bomb Threat; Here's What Happened