Black Warrant: Did you know Chamak actor Paramvir Singh Cheema initially said 'no' to Zahan Kapoor-led series?

The series Black Warrant, which was released earlier in 2025, received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. It starred Zahan Kapoor in the lead and also featured Paramvir Singh Cheema in a pivotal role. The latter recently revealed that he had initially said ‘no’ to starring in the crime drama show.

In a recent interview with PTI, Paramvir Singh Cheema recalled the moment he refused the series Black Warrant. He said, “I had gotten a call from Mukesh Chhabra's team, and I had initially said no to it because I was already playing the lead role. My manager also said, ‘I’m already playing a lead role, but in Black Warrant, someone else is the lead.’”

Cheema then shared that later a casting director asked him if he wanted to miss the opportunity to star in a Vikramaditya Motwane show and if he had read the full script. The Chamak actor said that the person convinced him to audition. He remembered what he said to Vikramaditya Motwane when he was selected. “The only thing I asked him was, ‘If you will capture every beat of my silence,’ and he said, ‘I will,’” stated Cheema.

In Black Warrant, Paramvir Singh Cheema played the role of Shivraj Singh Mangat. After the series premiered on Netflix, the actor took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for the cast and crew. He revealed that he had always been an admirer of Vikramaditya Motwane. He wrote, “Since i started my journey as an actor, i always wanted to work with @motwayne. Have always been a fan of his craft. At first When i got cast for Black Warrant i was only excited for VM.”

Cheema added, “After that when i got introduced to such Hardworking and beautiful souls (the team) my excitement was thru the roof and today we are a strong family. Love you guys. I want to thank each one of you for making this happen.”

Paramvir Singh Cheema was recently seen in Chamak: The Conclusion. The second season of the musical thriller can be streamed on SonyLIV.

