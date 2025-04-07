Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Dhanush's directorial fails to work theatrically; Grosses only Rs 13 crore

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, directed by Dhanush and starring Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, Ramya Ranganathan and many others released in theatres on 21st February, alongside Dragon. While Dragon emerged a huge blockbuster and catapulted Pradeep Ranganathan to new heights, the Dhanush directorial found the going tough and eventually flopped at the box office.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, or simply called NEEK, revolving around new age relationships, couldn't find love from Tamil cinegoers worldwide, as it ended its run on a dismal note. NEEK managed to only gross Rs 13 crore worldwide and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. NEEK took a global start in the vicinity of Rs 2.75 crore worldwide, as compared to Dragon which collected Rs 11.50 crore odd. The gap between both movies widened by the day, to the point that Dragon grossed over 10 times of what NEEK grossed, and not just in India but internationally too.

NEEK was intended to be a movie that would catapult the new and rising actors to unfathomable heights. Alas, that was not to be. Despite average talk from cinegoers, the movie couldn't do average numbers. Had the world of mouth been stronger, things would have been much better for the rom-com. In today's time, audiences watch either branded content or films starring a-listers. With NEEK having neither branded content, nor the presence of a-listers, there was not much interest to catch the movie in theatres. The footfalls for the movie may have majorly come because of Dhanush and if not for him, the eventual numbers of the film could have been even lower.

Regardless, due to a good non-theatrical deal that the makers of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam managed, the producers don't stand to lose money. Infact, producers will make very healthy profits from this movie. Dhanush will make a good chunk of money as his directorial fee, from the profits of the movie. Rest of the money will be divided among the producers, one of which is Dhanush's very own Wunderbar Films.

