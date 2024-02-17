Thirty Nine 2nd Anniversary: Friendship goals to healing story; 3 reasons that make star-studded drama must watch

Celebrating its 2nd anniversary, Thirty Nine, the acclaimed South Korean drama helmed by director Kim Sang Ho and featuring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun, continues to captivate audiences. Delve into the reasons behind its enduring appeal, from its stellar ensemble cast to the heartwarming narrative chronicling the lives of three friends on the brink of their 40s.

Celebrating 2 years since Thirty Nine’s first premiere

Thirty Nine is a captivating South Korean television series that made its debut on February 16, 2022, directed by Kim Sang Ho and starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun in key roles. The show centers on the lives of three close friends on the verge of turning forty, as they navigate through various challenges, friendships, romances, and personal growth.

The series follows Cha Mi Jo (played by Son Ye Jin), a compassionate physician and director of the Gangnam Dermatology Clinic. Despite her privileged upbringing, Mi Jo's warmth and caring nature make her relatable to viewers. Jeong Chan Young (portrayed by Jeon Mi Do) is an aspiring actress turned drama coach, known for her blunt yet sincere demeanor. Lastly, Jang Joo Hee (played by Kim Ji Hyun) is a timid cosmetics saleswoman at a department store, who struggles with romantic relationships due to her reserved personality.

Supported by a talented ensemble cast, including Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng, and Lee Tae Hwan, Thirty Nine explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery. The show's success is evident in its high ratings and international recognition, with the final episode achieving its highest nationwide rating of 8.1% and consistently appearing in the Global Top 10 weekly list of most-watched international Netflix TV shows.

As the trio leans on each other for support, viewers are taken on a heartfelt journey filled with relatable moments and emotional depth. Each character brings their unique struggles and aspirations to the table, making for a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences.

Top 3 reasons to watch Thirty Nine

With its engaging storyline, well-developed characters, and stellar performances, Thirty Nine has solidified its place as a must-watch drama for viewers worldwide. Whether it's the heartwarming moments between friends or the relatable struggles of adulthood, the series offers something for everyone to enjoy and connect with on a personal level.

1. An ensemble of highly skilled actors, featuring a constellation of stars

Alongside the captivating performances of leading actresses Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun, the series features a formidable cast portraying the love interests of the three protagonists. Yeon Woo Jin takes on the role of Kim Sun Woo, a dermatologist who discovers himself drawn to his colleague Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin). Lee Moo Saeng embodies Kim Jin Seok, captivated by the drama coach Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do) upon their initial encounter. Lee Tae Hwan steps into the character of Park Hyun Joon, a restaurant proprietor forming a connection with Jang Joo Hee, the cosmetics manager at a department store. The drama promises a compelling exploration of romance and relationships within its star-studded ensemble cast.

2. A comforting bond of friendship amid challenging situations

With a friendship spanning more than two decades, the trio of protagonists confronts a poignant truth: time is running out for them to share moments together. Despite navigating through life's losses over the years, the thought of bidding farewell to each other had never crossed their minds until now. As the realization dawns upon them about the fleeting nature of time, they begin to grasp the immense significance of the moments they still have. The poignant awareness of the limited time left magnifies the value and profundity of their friendship, unveiling a newfound understanding of the profound love they hold for each other.

3. An emotionally resonant narrative that brings solace to the audience's hearts

Thirty Nine emerged as a genuine and relatable portrayal of the everyday lives of three ordinary women, weaving honest tales of love and friendship that had viewers both laughing and shedding tears. The show seamlessly delivered a substantial dose of healing, perfectly timed with the arrival of spring. As the realistic narrative unfolded, it resonated with the audience, creating an emotional connection through its heartfelt storytelling. The portrayal of these women navigating through life's ups and downs left a lasting impact, making the series a memorable journey that encapsulated the essence of genuine human experiences.

