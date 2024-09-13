Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun announces EYES ON YOU Asia Tour in Seoul on October 19; ticketing to start soon

Kim Soo Hyun, the celebrated K-drama actor, has been holding fan meetings across various cities from different countries for a few months. Titled EYES ON YOU, he successfully held the first event in Bangkok, Thailand, and more. Recently, he has announced another show in Seoul in October 2024 and tickets will be available for sale soon.

On September 13, 2024, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, announced that the artist will be holding a fanmeeting event as part of his ongoing EYES ON YOU Asia tour. The venue of the show has been confirmed to be at Korea University Hwajung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. It will be held on October 19, 2024. Moreover, ticketing for the event will start on September 25, 2024, and will be available for purchase.

For the first time in 10 years, the actor is embarking on a tour, his last being in 2014. Following his rise to stardom through various K-drama roles, he held fan meetings across six countries, including Taiwan, China, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. At these events, he interacts with fans through various activities and games, while also sharing behind-the-scenes stories from his time filming Queen of Tears.

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears, the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike. The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. Park Ji Eun is the writer of the series, renowned for her previous exceptional work in K-dramas like The Producers, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Crash Landing on You.

Advertisement

The actor previously worked in various renowned K-dramas such as My Love From the Star, The Producers, It Okay to Not Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, Dream High, and more. Furthermore, he is all set to star in a brand new series titled Knock Off which follows the story of Kim Seong Jun, an average man who finds himself unemployed after the IMF crisis shakes the economy. Faced with limited options, he took a risky plunge into the counterfeit goods trade in the late 20th century.