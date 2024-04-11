Queen of Tears' special broadcast starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun will include Q and A session, fan comments

Queen of Tears will be getting and extended two-part special episodes thanks to its popularity among fans. Here are the details of the special episodes.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Apr 11, 2024
Queen of Tears: tvN
Queen of Tears: tvN

Queen of Tears will be getting two special episodes as the drama has been receiving global popularity. The romance comedy stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won and tells the story of a married couple who are going through a rough patch and they end up separating. But they have a deep love for one another and find it hard to stay away. The drama also includes internal and external politics in business. 

Queen of Tears' special episodes details 

The two-part special episodes of Queen of Tears will premiere on May 4 and 5 after the drama comes to an end on April 28. Unlike most special episodes this one will not be a collection of highlights and would add to the plot. The production revealed that the episodes will include question-and-answer sessions with the cast. The cast will also be reading out witty comments left by the fans on social media. Kim Soo HyunKim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin will be appearing in the special broadcast. 

More about Queen of Tears 

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday. 

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love, but over time, things changed and they became distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had. 

The script is written by Park Ji Eun, who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more, have directed the series. 

