Both Rubina Dilaik and Debina Bonnerjee embraced motherhood last year in 2023. Rubina welcomed twin girls while Debina became a mother to Irish twins.

In a heartwarming reunion that's capturing the attention of fans, actresses Rubina Dilaik and Debina Bonnerjee recently came together, radiating the joy of motherhood.

Debina Bonnerjee reunites with Rubina Dilaik

Debina Bonnerjee took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with Rubina Dilaik. She wrote in her Instagram story, “Glowing mamas reunite.” The bond between Rubina and Debina goes beyond just their on-screen presence.

Debina appeared stunning in a chikankari georgette kurta, complemented by silver earrings, her hair styled in loose curls. Rubina exuded style in a chic shirt dress with subtle makeup. Both mothers radiated with a natural glow.

For the unversed, Debina is a mother to Irish twins, Lianna and her younger daughter, Divisha. The term Irish Twins refers to siblings born to the same mother within a span of 12 months or less.

Debina Bonnerjee and Rubina Dilaik shares insights on Motherhood

Earlier, on a podcast, the duo exchanged their insights as new moms, giving valuable advice for those just starting their journey into motherhood. They opened up about their reactions upon seeing their daughters for the first time.

Speaking about her first reaction, Debina recalled the moment and said, “When I saw Lianna for the first time my heart is so full it does not have any more space.”

It's often said that each child brings an equal amount of love to a mother's heart, a sentiment affirmed by the Ramayan actress in this podcast as she shared her deep connection with her youngest. Reflecting on her emotions, she expressed, "Upon seeing Divisha, I realized that my heart has boundless capacity for motherhood; it simply doesn't distinguish."

Most recently, Debina Bonnerjee posted a video revealing her postpartum body and her journey towards regaining her shape. In her caption, she urges new moms to prioritize self-love whenever they can spare a moment for themselves.

More about Rubina Dilaik and Debina Bonnerjee

Both actresses have received praise for their performances in prior projects. Rubina is known for her stints on Choti Bahu, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bigg Boss 14, among others. Debinna gained recognition for her portrayal of Sita in Ramayan, alongside her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, and also appeared in the comedy-drama Chidiya Ghar.

