Heeramandi: Did you know Sonakshi Sinha's Tilasmi Bahein was shot in one take? Actress reveals it wasn’t planned

The day is almost here when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s digital debut will start streaming. The filmmaker’s upcoming period drama series Heeramandi will arrive on Netflix on May 1 and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Interestingly, this series has a lot of musical numbers that have already wooed audiences.

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tilasmi Bahein is one of those that fans cannot stop humming. But were you aware that this song was shot in just one take?

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi who plays Fareedan in Heeramandi revealed that she wasn’t prepared for what was going to come for her. The Dabangg actress shared that Sanjay Leela Bhansali changed the entire choreography on set despite the team rehearsing for completely different steps.

Sonakshi shared, "We went for the shoot on the first day and we shot for a few hours and I did the choreography which was planned. Suddenly he got up and was like, 'I don't want to do this! I want to shoot the whole song in one take and let us design it right now!'"

The Lootera actress shared that she didn’t have any time to prepare for the sudden plan change and had to memorize Tilasmi Bahein’s lyrics on-the-spot. Luckily, the song was so catchy that Sonakshi didn’t have much trouble.

How did Sonakshi Sinha make up her mind to shoot Tilasmi Bahein in one take?

She revealed, “I don't know what hit me because I had not done a one-shot song in my entire career and there I was, doing a one-shot song for Sanjay Leela Bhansali!” Sonakshi admitted feeling the pressure and added, “But I love performing and when the camera comes on, I become the character. So, I just told myself, ‘Forget who you are! In this moment, give it all that you have got. You are Fareedan; forget Sonakshi!’ That's what I went in and did.”

Sonakshi revealed that the crew shot four takes but the one which was finalized was the first take Bhansali shot.

