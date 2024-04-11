The 8 Show teaser: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, more agree to appear on reality show and play games to win money

The 8 Show is a much-awaited mystery drama which stars Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jeong Min, Lee Yeol and more. It tells the story of eight people who agree to appear on a reality show and earn some seemingly easy bucks. Ryu Jun Yeol is known for his roles in dramas like Reply 1988, Lost and more. Chun Woo Hee is known for Unclocked, Be Melodramatic and more.

The 8 Show teaser featuring Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee

On April 11, Netflix released the first teaser for their upcoming drama The 8 Show. In the teaser, the contestants including Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee can be seen entering a studio after they agree to participate in a reality show to get the prize money. As the contestants enter the building, their lives change. The caption at the end of the video reads, 'Irresistible but brutal'.

More about The 8 Show

The 8 Show is scheduled to premiere on May 17 and will be streaming on Netflix.

The drama is based on the webtoons Money Game and Pie Game by Bae Jin Soo. Han Jae Rim directed the drama and wrote the script. He also created Emergency Declaration, The King, The Show Must Go On and more. He is also directing the upcoming historical K-drama Delusion in which Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee were supposed to take the lead. But the actors exited the project.

The 8 Show tells the story of eight people who agree to participate in a reality show Money Game. The contestants have to go through tough circumstances and be cut off from the rest of the world for 100 days. They are allowed to share the prize money but they use and spend on while playing the game would cost 1000 times more and would be deducted from the prize money.

