Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife Gurmail was pregnant after his marriage and baby with Amarjot, reveals Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra was released earlier this month on April 12. The film opened to rave reviews and even days after, the film continues to be a topic of discussion on the internet. Not only audiences and critics, but Chamkila’s family also gave a thumbs up to the film.

In a recent interview, the director spilled the beans on several interesting aspects of Amar Singh Chamkila and his first wife Gurmail Kaur's relationship, that couldn’t make it to the film.

Imtiaz Ali reasons why he didn't develop Chamkila and Gurmail's love story

Speaking with News 18 Showsha, the ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali confessed that there was much to talk about Chamkila and his first wife Gurmail Kaur in the film. However, he revealed it was difficult for him to condense everything and keep the film ‘entertaining’ and relevant to its subject.

Admitting to the fact that 'there was a scope of developing Chamkila and Gurmail's story' in the film, Imtiaz said, "There's so much that happened in Chamkila's life that's so interesting and also contributes to the scope of the story. There's so much more that happened between them. So, I had a really tough time condensing everything and still not lose the entertaining and relevant themes."

Gurmail Kaur was pregnant for the second time with Chamkila after his first child with Amarjot

In addition to this, the filmmaker also made an interesting revelation, stating that Gurmail got pregnant for the second time after Amarjot gave birth to Jaiman. Ali mentioned he had also developed a screenplay to portray it onscreen. However, the director shared he found that it was a ‘bit less relevant’ in comparison to what already made it to the final cut.

He said, “He (Chamkila) had another child with Gurmail after having a child with Amarjot. The circumstance of that has been explained to me by Chamkila’s sister. I’ve it on record and I had written a scene about it also but had to cut it down because it was somehow a bit less relevant than the ones that were already there.”

The Rockstar director further added that he couldn’t show much of Gurmail in the film because that part of the legendary singer’s life was hidden from Amarjot and the whole world. He also cited his film’s example, where it was revealed later in the film that he had another wife.

Imtiaz Ali remarked, “I paper-edited the film a lot in order to bring it to the duration that it has today. But I agree that there’s a lot that could have been discovered in their relationship.”

In addition to this, the Tamasha director also spilled the beans on another interesting anecdote related to Chamkila and Gurmail’s marriage that couldn’t be presented in the film. He revealed that Chamkila was six years younger than Gurmail.

“After the wedding, they cycled back home, with Chamkila being the pillion rider for most part of the journey. They took turns, but he mostly sat in the backseat because he was less than 16 years old,” Imtiaz Ali shared.

Imtiaz Ali on reuniting both families of Chamkila during the film's screening

The director also recalled how he was instrumental in uniting both families during the screening in Mumbai. He revealed how the families of Amarjot and Gurmail were there and trying to separate pictures with him. However, the filmmaker asserted them on having one picture together. “Things happen in life, but if they all can stick together, it’s always good,” he stated.

Reflecting on Gurmail’s reaction to the film, Imtiaz Ali revealed that after watching the film with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, she told him that she loved it. The director shared that she hugged him and cried too. “We all got emotional. Her feedback at that point was really positive,” said Imtiaz.

