Mrunal Thakur reveals she rejected films initially due to kissing scenes

After being in the Hindi film industry for many years, Mrunal Thakur made her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam in 2022. The film turned out to be her biggest breakthrough. Since then, there has been no looking back for her.

Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed that during the initial years of her career, there was discomfort in being a part of intimate scenes. The Jersey star even disclosed how she had to reject a few offers since her parents could not watch her in a kissing scene.

Mrunal Thakur rejected a few movies due to kissing scenes

Speaking with iDiva, the Super 30 star said that she was never comfortable performing any intimate scenes. She added that she “would just get scared” and rejected a film but could not continue doing the same for a long time.

Thakur further stated, “There was a point I had to sit down with my parents and tell them that ‘Papa, I cannot miss a part because sometimes it’s there, it’s not my choice.’”

Furthermore, Thakur revealed that her parents were not satisfied since she decided to pursue acting. But there was a time when Mrunal’s attendance at college went through a lot of fluctuation and her father advised her to work on the show that she was offered in the beginning.

Mrunal Thakur on the work front

The Gumraah star was last seen as the female lead in The Family Star, directed by Parasuram. The romantic action drama featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead along with Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and many others portraying supporting characters.

After its theatrical release, The Family Star is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, where it premiered on April 26, 2024.

Before The Family Star, Mrunal Thakur delivered two hit Telugu films, Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. She even won two accolades in 2023 at the South Indian International Movie Awards for her performance in Sita Ramam.

