Naga Chaitanya to romance Pooja Hegde in new film by Virupaksha director? Here's what we know

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor is known for exploring all genres of cinema to give his fans an amazing experience. Currently, Naga is busy with the schedule of his upcoming film titled Thandel opposite Sai Pallavi.

Meanwhile, a report has surfaced online that Naga Chaitanya has signed another project which is touted to be a mythological thriller with actress Pooja Hegde. Have a look!

Naga Chaitanya to collaborate with Pooja Hegde: Reports

As per the latest reports, Naga Chaitanya has joined forces with 2023’s Virupaksha director Karthik Dandu which might star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. This will mark Naga and Pooja's second collaboration after their 2014 romantic comedy titled Oka Laila Kosam, helmed by director Vijay Kumar Konda.

It has also been rumored that Pushpa fame director Sukumar will be writing the upcoming film. The film is touted to be a mythological thriller just like director Karthik's previous flicks. The music of the film is said to be composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame.

The project will be helmed by renowned Telugu producer B.V.S.N. Prasad, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, and is said to be released in 2026. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been yet announced by the makers of the project or its star cast.

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming films

Naga Chaitanya is presently filming his forthcoming film Thandel, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film represents Naga Chaitanya's second cooperation with the director, following Premam (a remake of the Malayalam film Premam).

Thandel also marks Naga Chaitanya's second collaboration with actress Sai Pallavi, following Love Story in 2021. Following the failure of Custody and Thank You, Naga Chaitanya will attempt to make a comeback with Thandel.

Furthermore, Allu Aravind has bankrolled the project under the Geetha Arts banner, with Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composing the soundtrack. Following Thandel, Naga Chaitanya will also star in the second season of his famous web series Dhootha, directed by Vikram Kumar.

Watch Thandel glimpse

