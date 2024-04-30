When Nagarjuna Akkineni REACTED to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce news; ‘It’s an experience that…’

A couple of years ago, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, responded to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation. Talking about it in detail, the actor revealed how it was an unfortunate occurrence but it was gone and out of their lives.

Moreover, the actor said, “He (Naga Chaitanya) is happy, that’s all I see. It’s an experience that happened to him.” Adding to this statement, the Naa Saami Ranga actor said back then that they couldn’t keep mopping over the same and asked everybody to get this out of their lives.

Nagarjuna Akkieni’s old interview over Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s separation

For those unaware, actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married back in 2017 after knowing each other for many years. The acting duo who started off as friends starred opposite in various movies which led to their relationship evolving into a romantic one.

However, by 2021, both actors decided to part ways and pursue their own goals. As announced by the actors themselves, both of them got separated and eventually divorced.

Back then, several rumors about their personal lives had hit the headlines. Reacting to these rumors, Nagarjuna had taken it up to himself, asking not to promote such rumors that are spread throughout the internet.

Coming to the present day, both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are doing great for themselves. Making a mark in films by their efforts and talents, both actors are at the top of their own individual careers. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up to feature in the lead role for her web series Citadel: Honey Bunny co-starring Varun Dhawan. Moreover, on the actress’ birthday, it was announced that she would be playing the lead role in an upcoming Telugu film called Bangaram.

Naga Chaitanya is currently working on his next film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti with Sai Pallavi playing the female lead. The movie is said to be inspired by a real-life incident that occurred in the region of Srikakulam.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen this year in the film Naa Saami Ranga. After the success of the film, the actor is all set to star along with Dhanush in the Sekhar Kammula directorial Kuberan which also has Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

Moreover, there are also rumors of the actor playing a part in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, the official cast of the film is yet unknown.

