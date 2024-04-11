RIIZE drops captivating new teasers for upcoming single Impossible from first mini-album RIIZING

RIIZE gears up for their comeback by releasing teaser images for their much anticipated single titled Impossible from their first mini-album RIIZING.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Apr 11, 2024  |  12:40 PM IST |  10.8K
RIIZE: courtesy of SM Entertainment
RIIZE is all set to make their much-awaited comeback soon with the single Impossible. The single serves as the pre-release for their upcoming first mini-album, RIIZING. With stunning teaser images, the group increases anticipation among fans.

RIIZE drops teaser images for upcoming single Impossible

On April 11, 2024, at midnight KST, teaser images for RIIZE’s upcoming single were dropped via their official social media pages. Individual teaser images of each member were included and they appeared in trendy items of clothing, increasing the anticipation among fans ten-fold. However, Seunghan is missing from the teasers as he announced that he will be halting his activities with the group indefinitely following dating controversies.

Moreover, the picturesque location along with the graffiti art walls gives us a glimpse of the concept of the song. The caption for the teasers also says “Days in Lisbon” which might be related to the fact that they filmed the music video in Lisbon, Portugal where they were sighted earlier this year.

The upcoming single is scheduled to be released on April 18, 2024, along with the music video. Previously, the group released an entire planner for their album premiere and it included details of various releases. Three B-side tracks, 9 Days, Honestly, and One Kiss, from their upcoming first mini-album will be released on April 29, 2024. Additionally, the group will unveil their first mini-album, titled RIIZING, in June 2024.

More about the K-pop group, RIIZE

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.

In January 2024, they released another single titled Love 119, along with the Japanese version of the same. Additionally, the group has also announced their first-ever concert event, titled RIIZING DAY, which will commence on May 4, 2024, in Seoul and last until August 31, 2024, with Jakarta being the last spot. More cities and countries are to be announced in the coming days.


ALSO READ: Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han starrer upcoming thriller movie titled She Died releases its first poster

Credits: SM Entertainment
