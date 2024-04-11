Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han will be starring together as the leads for the upcoming South Korean movie, She Died. The thriller murder mystery follows the unusual story of an influencer who is suddenly found dead one day inside her apartment. Additionally, the poster for the upcoming movie has been revealed, which gives an insight into the intriguing story of the movie.

Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han starring She Died poster released

On April 11, 2024, the production team released the first teaser poster for the upcoming movie She Died, featuring the lead actors, Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han. In the poster, both the actors’ faces are put upside down to showcase a contrasting situation between both characters. Moreover, a red thread is seen alongside them, which indicates that they are interconnected by fate itself. The movie is directed and written by Kim Se Hwi.

The plot of the movie follows a real estate agent, Jung Tae, who has a weird hobby of sneaking inside other people’s houses when they are not home. He enters their personal space and pretends to lead a different life for a while. However, one day, someone unusual grabs his attention and goes by the name, So Ra. She is an influencer, but what is interesting is that she lies about most of it on the internet. From her food to her possessions, she showcases a different life on social media than her actual one.

Jung Tae gets invested in her life from far away and learns most of her secrets. Moreover, he also begins to visit her house on a regular basis. However, one day, when he arrives at her home, he sees something extremely unexpected. The dead body of So Ra is found inside the house, and every piece of evidence points towards him being the killer. Will he be able to find the real killer and clear his name?

Apart from Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han, the movie stars Lee El, Jang Sung Bum, and more. Previously, an elaborate teaser video of the movie has also been released which provides a glimpse of the unique lead characters of the movie. The movie is scheduled to have a theatrical release in May 2024.

