EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nikki Tamboli reveals her mom's hardships during stage 2 cancer diagnosis, recalls entire family's hospitalization

Nikki Tamboli, who was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef, recalled the challenging phase of her life when her entire family was hospitalized. While speaking to us, the actress spoke about her mother's cancer diagnosis, her father's and brother's operations. She recalled how her earnings from South Indian movies helped her to fund her mom's cancer treatment. Nikki even remembered the hardships her mother suffered while battling stage two cancer.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli recalled her mother being diagnosed with the second stage of cancer. She remembered living in Chennai as she was working for South films when her mom was diagnosed with cancer. She continued, "Cancer 3 was detected in my mom. She was in the second stage. In the South industry, they pay you very well, so I had money. Mom was admitted immediately, and Papa had a hernia problem."

Nikki recalled, "Papa had big fields in his village, and to save money, he used to fill things in the sack and used to carry. He got a hernia problem at the same time. When this happened, my brother also had a problem. He got a hip replacement. All three of them were admitted to different hospitals."

Recalling the struggles she faced while all her family members were hospitalized, Nikki remembered rushing to hospitals one after the other to be with her family. She shared, "I used to come from shoots and keep my bag. Then I used to go to my mother, my father, and then my brother. When dad was discharged, we used to go to my mother's and my brother's. I have seen such days. Horrible."

Nikki highlighted how she and her family maintained a good environment at home in order to help her mom feel better. She recalled, "Not only medicines, I feel if my mom is out of cancer is because of my dad, my brother, and my positivity. At home, we never made an environment that mom is diagnosed with cancer."

The Bigg Boss 14 fame explained how cancer is a big illness to be diagnosed with. Nikki shared, "We 3 were in shock, but we kept the environment very good. My papa didn't break his FDs, my brother used to work, and even he didn't had to do anything. I did everything."

The actress continued, "By god's grace, Raghava Lawrence sir signed me for the second film in Rs 10 lakh and I had did two films before that, so I had advance of that also. I was earning. So by god's grace, everything happened, and during lockdown, I got the offer of Bigg Boss 14."

Nikki recalled her mother's struggle during cancer treatment and said, "I remember my mother used to cry after chemotherapy. I don't even want to remember because chemo is the most painful thing. Also, my mom was 50+, so the pain was too much and she wasn't able to take that."

She elaborated on how her mother suffered too much pain. Nikki disclosed, "I remember my mother used to ask us to blow air from the blow dryer on her legs because she used to feel extremely cold. When we used to blow the air with the blow dryer, mom used to shout. We used to think that she is getting burned with the blow dryer, but rather she used to ask us to use more 10 blow dryer. She used to feel so cold. She used to scream."

Nikki emphasised how her mother hails from an army family, and she had the willpower to fight cancer. She recalled that she, her father, her mother, and her brother used to not sleep at night as they used to take care of each other. Nikki mentioned that they used to sit and discuss their future.

The Celebrity MasterChef fame elaborated on how, during lockdown, her father suffered an infection where his hernia operation was conducted. She shared how there was a bag attached to him for the infection. Nikki recalled that somehow everything worked out.

Workwise, Nikki Tamboli was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef.

