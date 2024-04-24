ADOR's Min Hee Jin VS HYBE: Feud between NewJeans' label and K-pop conglomerate EXPLAINED

The conflict between ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE has ignited a firestorm in the K-Pop industry, with allegations of power struggles, corporate espionage, and plagiarism surfacing. As tensions escalate, both sides are locked in a battle for control, raising questions about the future of their respective artists and the broader K-Pop landscape.

HYBE invoked an audit against ADOR and discovered an “escape plan”

On April 22, reports emerged that HYBE had called for a shareholder's meeting, signaling tensions within the company's leadership. Rumors swirled that HYBE had demanded Min Hee Jin's resignation from her role as CEO of ADOR.

As details emerged, allegations surfaced against Min Hee Jin and ADOR's internal management. It was reported that they sought external consulting to devise a plan to wrest control of ADOR from HYBE. Furthermore, they were accused of leaking sensitive information, including contract details between ADOR and HYBE, to various external entities, including foreign investment advisors and private equity firms.

The allegations didn't stop there. It was claimed that Min Hee Jin and her team clandestinely attempted to tarnish the reputation of HYBE and its artists by manipulating public opinion negatively. Moreover, private information about artists, such as pre-debut media and personal health details, was allegedly leaked, raising serious privacy concerns.

The conflict took a dramatic turn when it was suggested that ADOR's only artist, NewJeans, was being exploited as leverage to coerce HYBE into ceding equity in the company. Reports indicated that Min Hee Jin intended to utilize her relationship with NewJeans to pressure HYBE into meeting her demands.

As the situation unfolded, media outlet Dispatch shed further light on the alleged coup orchestrated by Min Hee Jin. Their investigative report corroborated earlier claims, highlighting Min Hee Jin's ambitions to make ADOR an autonomous entity. Additionally, evidence emerged suggesting mistreatment of employees and abuse of authority within ADOR.

ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin accused HYBE of plagiarism

Meanwhile, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin accused HYBE of allowing its subsidiary, BELIFT Lab, to plagiarize NewJeans' concept for their new girl group, ILLIT. She condemned HYBE's profit-driven approach, alleging they prioritize copying successful cultural content over innovation.

In response, Min Hee Jin released a statement asserting ADOR's commitment to protecting NewJeans and promoting the healthy development of the music and culture industry. The unveiling of ILLIT sparked controversy, with many noting striking similarities to NewJeans, fueling accusations of imitation.

Yonhap News reported Min Hee Jin's internal accusations against other groups affiliated with HYBE, including TWS and SM Entertainment's RIIZE, of copying NewJeans' style. However, these claims have added fuel to the already raging fire of contention between the two entertainment giants.

In another interview with Ilgan Sports, Min Hee Jin vehemently denied HYBE's accusations of attempting to seize control of ADOR. She refuted claims of meeting investors to orchestrate ADOR's independence, highlighting the implausibility given her minority stake in the company. Min Hee Jin emphasized that ADOR's departure from HYBE would require mutual consent, challenging HYBE's narrative.

Moreover, during an audit at ADOR, HYBE purportedly uncovered a document implicating Min Hee Jin in alleging that Chairman Bang Si Hyuk copied her and created BTS. This revelation adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing feud, suggesting deeper tensions between the two entities.

The escalating conflict between HYBE and ADOR has not only cast a shadow over the companies involved but has also raised questions about the future of their artists and the integrity of the K-Pop industry as a whole. With legal battles looming and reputations at stake, the fallout from this feud could have far-reaching consequences.

